Review 3: "Strong Effect of Demographic Changes on Tuberculosis Susceptibility in South Africa"

Review:

The study analyzed demographic and life style risk factors for tuberculosis (TB). Patients were recruited from community health clinics and cases were defined by a diagnosis of active TB. The case control sample set included 374 cases and 504 controls. Demographic and SES risk factors were analyzed. In addition to univariate analysis, and logistic regression analysis, random forest modeling was also used. The most striking results were the strong interaction effect between SES, including age and year of education, and birth place.

While such interaction effects are interesting, the authors should elaborate more how it may affect the TB epidemiology based on the predicted population dynamics in the next 10 years or so. Or in other words, how would the authors predict the incidence of TB to go up or down in the next 10 years if the interaction effects are true?

The use of random forest model in this study is not fully elaborated. Why is it used? Did it lead to new conclusion? It appears that RF did not show the interaction effect. The authors could further address these points. If RF is not revealing or playing any role, that section could be removed to improve clarity.

Overall, this manuscript reveals interesting interaction effects of epidemiology and demographic risk factors of TB. Firstly, interactions are rarely studied and secondly, this study showed convincing interaction effects. This will lead to new insight into TB epidemiology.