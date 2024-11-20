Skip to main content
Biological and Chemical Sciences
Published on Dec 20, 2024DOI

Reviews of "Virus Testing Optimisation Using Hadamard Pooling"

Reviewers: T Furstenau (Northern Arizona University) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • K Butler (Sandia National Laboratories) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Tara Furstenau and Kimberly Butler
Published onDec 20, 2024
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Virus testing optimisation using Hadamard pooling
by Godfrey S. Beddard and Briony A. Yorke
  • Published on Oct 22, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Pooled testing is an established strategy for efficient surveillance testing of infectious diseases with low-prevalence. Pooled testing works by combining clinical samples from multiple individuals into one test, where a negative result indicates the whole pool is disease free and a positive result indicates that individual testing is needed. Here we present a straightforward and simple method for pooled testing that uses the properties of Hadamard matrices to design optimal pooling strategies. We show that this method can be used to efficiently identify positive specimens in large sample sizes by simple pattern matching, without the requirement of complex algorithms.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study proposes a new pooling method for sample testing using the Hadamard matrix. The reviewers acknowledged its potential to reduce waste and improve testing efficiency but raised concerns about its impact on assay sensitivity. They requested further discussion on positivity rates to confirm its advantages to other pooling methods. Additionally, they highlighted the ambiguity when multiple samples test positive and suggested addressing the error rate from failed tests, as this could lead to false positives or misidentified samples. They also requested the inclusion of program codes and corrections to figure labels.

Reviewer 1 (Tara F…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Kimberly B…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR\ID Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Virus Testing Optimisation Using Hadamard Pooling"
by Tara Furstenau
  • Published on Dec 20, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

The reviewers acknowledged its potential to reduce waste and improve testing efficiency but raised concerns about its impact on assay sensitivity. They requested further discussion on positivity rates to confirm its advantages to other pooling methods.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Virus Testing Optimisation Using Hadamard Pooling"
by Kimberly Butler
  • Published on Dec 20, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

The reviewers acknowledged its potential to reduce waste and improve testing efficiency but raised concerns about its impact on assay sensitivity. They requested further discussion on positivity rates to confirm its advantages to other pooling methods.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
