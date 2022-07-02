Reviews of "A Natural Broad-spectrum Inhibitor of Enveloped Virus Entry, Effective Against SARS-CoV-2 and Influenza A Virus in Preclinical Animal Models"

Description

SummaryThe COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for novel antivirals for pandemic management and preparedness. Targeting host processes that are co-opted by viruses is an attractive strategy for developing antivirals with a high resistance barrier. Picolinic acid (PA) is a byproduct of tryptophan metabolism, endogenously produced in humans and other mammals. Here we report broad-spectrum antiviral effects of PA against enveloped viruses, including Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), Influenza A virus (IAV), Flaviviruses, Herpes Simplex Virus, and Human Parainfluenza Virus. We further demonstrate using animal models that PA is effective against SARS-CoV-2 and IAV, especially as an oral prophylactic. The mode of action studies revealed that PA inhibits viral entry of enveloped viruses, primarily by interfering with viral-cellular membrane fusion, inhibiting virus-mediated syncytia formation, and dysregulating cellular endocytosis. Overall, our data establish PA as a broad-spectrum antiviral agent, with promising preclinical efficacy against pandemic viruses SARS-CoV-2 and IAV.