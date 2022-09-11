Review 1: "Performance of Screening for SARS-CoV-2 using Rapid Antigen Tests to Detect Incidence of Symptomatic and Asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Infection: findings from the Test Us at Home Prospective Cohort Study"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review:

The manuscript written by Soni et al. described a study of assessing the performance of antigen detection rapid diagnostic tests (Ag-RDTs) to detect COVID-19 individuals. This study focused on the usage of Ag-RDTs to detect asymptomatic COVID-19 individuals. As the disease progressed, individuals may become symptomatic. Serial testing of Ag-RDTs demonstrated in the study could be useful for detecting these two groups of patients particularly for the asymptomatic group. Overall, the manuscript was clear and well written. The works were scientifically sound. The research gaps were clear, the study was well designed and performed. The results obtained correlated well with the objectives of the study. However, I do have several comments for the current version so that the quality of the manuscript could be improved further. The authors are recommended to define the time points for a participant to involve over the 15- day testing period. Instead of referring the study design to reference 6, it will be clear if the ‘Study Day’ were briefly mentioned in the method section. For example, ‘Study Day 0’ was defined as the start of the study, participants included in the analysis were met for the following three conditions: (1) asymptomatic, (2) tested negative by Ag-RDT, (3) testing negative by RT-PCR. Both Ag-RDT and RT-PCR tests were performed between Study Day 1 and Study Day 13 on 48 hours interval whereas Ag-RDT was only performed on Study Day 15.

Among the 154 COVID-19 individuals enrolled, it is expected that the number of individuals for DPIPP 0 varied between Study Day 1 and Study Day 13. It means that some individuals were tested RT-PCR positive early on the study, in the middle of the study, or late on the study. The authors should list out the number of participants for DPIPP 0 between Study Day 1 and Study Day 13. In addition, if the individuals were tested RT-PCR positive early or in the middle of study, the authors should list out the number of individuals if they were consecutive tested RT-PCR positive for the subsequent time points. The authors mentioned that there were 20 individuals who were tested RT-PCR positive for only one time point. There are three possible scenarios: (1) individuals positive early on the study, it is possible that the individuals did not realize they were infected but they were in the last phase of the disease, the vial load for these cases were low which could only be detected by RT-PCR but not by Ag-RDTs, (2) individuals test positive later on the study, it is possible that the individuals were infected during the study and were in the early phase of the disease, the vial load for these cases were low which could only be detected by RT-PCR but not by Ag-RDTs, (3) individuals positive in the middle of study, unknown reasons, maybe due to the sampling error, contamination, etc, the RT-PCR results were not reproducible for the subsequent time points. It should be the rationale for the authors to perform the analysis after excluding this group of individuals. The authors should discuss/justify this separate analysis rather than just saying further investigations should be performed to understand the clinical significance. Otherwise, readers will not realize the aims of this separate analysis.

The results generated in the study could help to provide the guidance of using Ag-RDTs during the first week of infection as defined by RT-PCR. The research question set by the authors was thoroughly addressed. However, there was a lack of in-depth results analysis and comprehensive discussion of this issue. The authors should guide the readers to realize how the aims of the study were achieved. Figure 2 and Supp Table 2 showed that there were advantages to perform serial Ag-RDTs in both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals on or before DPIPP6. However, it was not worth doing serial Ag-RDTs as the % dropped after DPIPP6 which might be due to the viral load dropped in the late phase of the disease. When comparing with symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals to perform serial Ag-RDTs on or before DPIPP6, asymptomatic individuals were particularly benefited. When analyzing the DPIPP 0-6, it was more cost effective to perform serial Ag-RDTs as the % increased double from 34.4% for doing one Ag-RDT to 68.5% for doing three Ag-RDTs. The effect was less pronounced for the symptomatic individuals, the % was slightly increased from 82.5% to 94.5% for doing one and three Ag-RDTs respectively.

The strength of the study was the clear separation of symptomatic group and asymptomatic group of individuals. Although the viral load (e.g. Ct values of the RT-PCR) data were not analyzed, sensitive of Ag-RDTs correlated with viral load of the samples. Solving this issue should not be a concern since this topic has been thoroughly studied and published by different research groups. The authors could cite some articles to support this claim. Then, the findings of the study could indirectly demonstrate the difference of viral load dynamics between these two groups individuals. The authors are recommended to briefly touch about this issue in the discussion section.



Finally, the limitations of the study should be discussed/addressed. For example, the authors should discuss the sample sizes of COVID-19 individuals enrolled, lineages of the viruses detected (i.e. Delta and Omicron) and prevalence of the disease during the study period, the concerns of self-performed Ag-RDTs, self-collected specimens for RT-PCR, self-reported symptoms, etc. The readers should be well-alerted to those limitations so that they may apply the findings in their own settings. I hope my comments may be useful for the authors if they are planning to publish the manuscript or editors for providing them publishing options. Indirectly, wide variety of disciplines such as media, public, policy makers, academic/scientific communities are benefited. Subsequently, different research groups or policy makers may take reference to the findings for performing further studies or fine tuning the COVID-19 control policies.



