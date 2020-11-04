Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
RR\C19
Published on Dec 04, 2020DOI

Review 2: "SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence survey estimates are affected by anti-nucleocapsid antibody decline"

This study cautiously asserts that the outcome of a seroprevalence study is impacted by the declining prevalence rate, which impacts the sensitivity. Reviewers suggest the conclusion is rational and largely justifiable but limited by the data they utilize.

by Roger Dodd
Published onDec 04, 2020
Review 2: "SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence survey estimates are affected by anti-nucleocapsid antibody decline"
1 of 2
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence survey estimates are affected by anti-nucleocapsid antibody decline
by Shelly Bolotin, Vanessa Tran, Selma Osman, Kevin A. Brown, Sarah A. Buchan, Eugene Joh, Shelley L. Deeks, and Vanessa G. Allen
  • Published on Sep 29, 2020
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

We analyzed 21,676 residual specimens from Ontario, Canada collected between March-August, 2020 to investigate the effect of antibody decline on SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence estimates. Testing specimens orthogonally using the Abbott (anti-nucleocapsid) and then the Ortho (anti-spike) assays, seroprevalence estimates ranged from 0.4%-1.4%, despite ongoing disease activity. The geometric mean concentration (GMC) of antibody-positive specimens decreased over time (p=0.015), and the GMC of antibody-negative specimens increased over time (p=0.0018). The association between the two tests decreased each month (p<0.001), suggesting anti-N antibody decline. Lowering the Abbott index cut-off from 1.4 to 0.7 resulted in a 16% increase in positive specimens.

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

***************************************

Review:

This preprint by Bolotin and colleagues in Toronto suggest that some caution may be necessary in the interpretation of cross-sectional seroprevalence surveys for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2.  More specifically, during a period from March through August, 2020, there was a declining trend in the frequency with which the proportion of Abbott antibody test results differed from Ortho test results, when the Abbott test was used as a second, orthogonal confirmatory test. This was attributed to a more rapid decline in antibodies to nucleocapsid antigens, relative to those directed towards spike antigens.  This is certainly a rational explanation for the observation, given that, in the overall study period, reported COVID-19 frequency was relatively stable and thus, that later sampling would necessarily include greater proportions of sampled individuals with increasing time since infection.  This assumes that there were no changes in the performance characteristics of the tests used—an issue not mentioned by the authors.   However, even the authors are cautious about this interpretation, and, although they warn about the possible impact upon serologic surveys, they offer no suggestions for remediation.

 The study is actually quite modest in size, particularly with respect to the number of positive (or perhaps more realistically, reactive) samples and given the wide range of possible signal levels, calculated means, whether geometric or linear, have wide confidence intervals.  Indeed, all relevant data points within each sequence of reactive/positive result overlap and the authors have to rely on trend lines for their conclusions.  While the slopes of the trends presented in Figure 1 may indeed show a significant trend, the actual data points do not suggest a high level of precision in the regression lines.  In my opinion, the authors’ claims are potentially informative in the context of their data and analyses.  Limited linear studies do indeed suggest that some antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 do decline relatively rapidly, but this is not unique and many seroprevalence studies must have been similarly affected.  Perhaps the most important message here is that seroprevalence studies should be designed to assure consistent testing and that readers should be aware of the characteristics of the tests in use. Ultimately, the value of seroprevalence determination lies in tracking changes of infection rates by person, place and time, rather than accuracy of individual estimates of prevalence.

Connections
1 of 1
Another Supplement to Reviews of "SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence survey estimates are affected by anti-nucleocapsid antibody decline"
Review 1: "SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence survey estimates are affected by anti-nucleocapsid antibody decline"
Review 1: "SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence survey estimates are affected by anti-nucleocapsid antibody decline"
by Samreen Zaidi
  • Published on Dec 04, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This study cautiously asserts that the outcome of a seroprevalence study is impacted by the declining prevalence rate, which impacts the sensitivity. Reviewers suggest the conclusion is rational and largely justifiable but limited by the data they utilize.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
Vape Factory:

https://forums.horizoncrestrpg.com/user/vapecig

https://yesilkartforum.com/forum/user/vapecig

http://virtuaali.net/keskusta/user/vapecig

https://forum.jibz.org/user/vapecig

https://www.bigdata-insider.de/community/user/ecigatornew

https://forums.triplea-game.org/user/vapecig

https://forum.unogs.com/user/vapecig

https://forum.plutonium.pw/user/vapecig

https://forums.arlongpark.net/user/vapecig

https://forums.easyallies.com/user/vapecig

https://fishros.org.cn/forum/user/5163858

https://forum.ascension.gg/user/vapecig

https://bbs.acrosswall.org/user/vapecig

https://bbs.qstack.net/user/vapecig

https://www.visiblebanking.com/members/vapecig/profile/classic/

https://slideslive.com/vapefactory/?tab=about

https://www.runboard.com/Uvapecig#misc

https://espritgames.com/members/37183906/profile/

https://stemedhub.org/members/20629

https://dlcommunity.matillion.com/s/profile/0054G00000CWePn

https://www.onread.com/user/id516820

https://portalmaritimo.com/author/vapecignew/

https://globallibertymedia.com/author/vapecig/

https://econarticle.com/profile/vapecig

http://www.mototube.pl/vapecig/

https://golance.com/freelancer/matthew.ma/overview

https://justpaste.it/u/vapecig

https://muckrack.com/matthew-ma-2/bio

https://ecigatornew829440.jusbrasil.com.br/

https://www.porteconomics.eu/member/vapecig/

https://www.nodenodenode.net/user/vapecig

https://www.immquebec.com/user/vapecig

https://bbs.eoivisa.com/user/vapecig

https://forum.modalai.com/user/ecigator-new

https://www.minecraftforgefrance.fr/user/vapecig

https://unreal-code.com/user/vapecig

https://doselect.com/@vapecig

https://www.whateverwant.com/vapecig

https://www.thecityclassified.com/author/vapecig/

https://www.strawbalemarket.com/author/vapecig/

https://www.shearnhrlegal.com.au/author/vapecig/

https://www.sitiosecuador.com/author/vapecig/

https://www.seereadshare.com/author/vapenew/

https://www.mangalorean.com/author/vapecig/

http://forum.dbaclass.com/member/vapecig/

http://emcspb.ru/user/vapecig/

http://tellmy.ru/user/vapecig/

http://serov-stal.ru/user/vapecig/

https://bombardir.ru/profile/394132

http://gpsarmenia.am/user/vapecig/

https://files.fm/ecigatornew/info

https://fkwiki.win/wiki/User:Vapefactory

https://www.dday.it/profilo/vapecig

https://genius.com/ecigatornew

https://gettogether.community/profile/48879/

https://gettr.com/user/ecigatornew

https://gettr.com/post/p1zohet605d

https://community.atlassian.com/t5/user/viewprofilepage/user-id/5084272

https://conifer.rhizome.org/vapecig

https://companylistingnyc.com/author/vapecig/

https://confengine.com/user/matthew-ma

https://community.netdata.cloud/u/vapecig/summary

https://coolors.co/u/vapecig

https://creativemarket.com/users/vapecig

https://creator.wonderhowto.com/vapecig/

https://d.cosx.org/u/vapecig

https://dev.to/ecigator

https://dlive.tv/VapeFactory

https://www.circleme.com/vapecig

https://www.codechef.com/users/vapecig

https://www.codingame.com/profile/3109d69b90b24097c5cf19b1fe9476346772025

https://it.emcelettronica.com/author/vapecig

https://jobhop.co.uk/profile/184879

https://www.bibrave.com/users/183496

https://motion-gallery.net/users/519160

https://developer.cisco.com/user/profile/780e4378-4559-5dae-959d-16fc907df9df

https://www.saasinvaders.com/profile/vapecig

https://www.chiesa-cattolica.it/author/vapenew

https://www.laundrynation.com/community/profile/vapecig/

https://arbcoms.com/community/account/vapecig/

https://bodyspace.bodybuilding.com/about-me/vapecig

https://www.tm-town.com///translators/vapecig

https://openlibrary.org/people/vapecig

https://buynsellvanuatu.com/author/vapecig/

https://media.discovery-japan.me/user/vapecig/

https://hub.safe.com/users/vapecig?page=1&page_size=10

https://diaspora.vigori.us/people/3287d7604d39013b7f6f0242ac140002

https://diaspora.vigori.us/posts/180

https://hub.hoteldaan.nl/profile/vapecig

https://hub.art3mis.de/profile/vapecig

https://hub.hubzilla.de/profile/vapecig

https://splice.com/vapecig

https://www.polywork.com/matthew_ma

https://vapingunderground.com/threads/ecigator-vape-wholesale-factory-ecig-manufacturer-in-china.891136/

http://www.getjob.us/usa-jobs-view/job-posting-825890-Vape-Marketing.html

https://community.geosociety.org/gbgm/directory/profile?UserKey=d518f376-4ec8-49db-8ce5-a262dd744d38

https://www.common.org/network/members/profile?UserKey=7102028f-c7ed-4250-ae23-c42daba08162

https://community.arubainstanton.com/network/members/profile?UserKey=c1e39f78-fa78-4ea8-a188-837b96cd76ea

https://z4nd8shuds3.typeform.com/to/vbyiOkHz

https://www.giantbomb.com/profile/vapecig/

http://theglobalfederation.org/profile.php?id=437559

http://filmsgood.ru/user/vapecig/

http://servers.org.ua/user/vapecig/

http://www.fles.hlc.edu.tw/userinfo.php?uid=12386061

http://bbs.2016xiaozhuge.com/home.php?mod=space&uid=8637536

http://86x.org/home.php?mod=space&uid=1720046

http://mario2020.com/home.php?mod=space&uid=737849

http://old.lvye.org/userinfo.php?uid=638003

http://www.ccwin.cn/space-uid-10476294.html

http://www.ikeynote.cn/home.php?mod=space&uid=3974429

http://www.kab3.com/home.php?mod=space&uid=2181426

http://www.ksjy88.com/home.php?mod=space&uid=2712258

https://www.warcraftpets.com/account/profiles/vapecig/

https://www.provenexpert.com/vapecig/

https://www.cos.youth4work.com/Ecigator

https://www.thingiverse.com/vapecig/designs

http://80.82.64.206/user/vapecig

https://www.tuugo.co.za/userProfile/ecigatornew/2889169

https://www.tuugo.us/userProfile/ecigatornew/2889169

https://www.tuugo.com.vn/userProfile/ecigatornew/2889169

https://www.ultimate-guitar.com/u/vapecig

https://www.carhubsales.com.au/user/profile/1063243

https://www.catchafire.org/profiles/2291375/

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with