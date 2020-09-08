Skip to main content
Medical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Oct 08, 2020DOI

Reviews of "Evaluating aerosol and splatter during orthodontic debonding: implications for the COVID-19 pandemic"

Reviewers: Richard Niederman (New York University) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Filippo Graziani, Rossana Izzetti (University of Pisa School of Medicine and Surgery) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Richard Niederman, Filippo Graziani, and Rossana Izzetti
Published onOct 08, 2020
Evaluating aerosol and splatter during orthodontic debonding: implications for the COVID-19 pandemic
by Hayley Llandro, James Allison, Charlotte Currie, David Edwards, Charlotte Bowes, Justin Durham, Nicholas Jakubovics, Nadia Rostami, and Richard Holliday
  • Published on Aug 22, 2020
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Introduction: Dental procedures often produce splatter and aerosol which have potential to spread pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2. Mixed guidance exists on the aerosol generating potential of orthodontic procedures. The aim of this study was to evaluate aerosol and/or splatter contamination during an orthodontic debonding procedure. Material and Methods: Fluorescein dye was introduced into the oral cavity of a mannequin. Orthodontic debonding was carried out in triplicate with filter papers placed in the immediate environment. Composite bonding cement was removed using a slow-speed handpiece with dental suction. A positive control condition included a high-speed air-turbine crown preparation. Samples were analysed using digital image analysis and spectrofluorometric analysis. Results: Contamination across the 8-metre experimental rig was 3% of the positive control on spectrofluorometric analysis and 0% on image analysis. There was contamination of the operator, assistant, and mannequin, representing 8%, 25%, and 28% of the positive control spectrofluorometric measurements, respectively. Discussion: Orthodontic debonding produces splatter within the immediate locality of the patient. Widespread aerosol generation was not observed. Conclusions: Orthodontic debonding procedures are low risk for aerosol generation, but localised splatter is likely. This highlights the importance of personal protective equipment for the operator, assistant, and patient.

Summary of Reviews: This paper studies aerosol and splatter deposition of fluorescein dye as a proxy for virus spread during an orthodontic debonding procedure. Dye was detected only in the proximity of the dental chair, and also suggests a low risk for aerosol generation.

Reviewer 1 (Richard Niederman) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Filippo Graziani, Rossana Izzetti) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Review 1: "Evaluating aerosol and splatter during orthodontic debonding: implications for the COVID-19 pandemic"
by Richard Niederman
  • Published on Oct 08, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Review 2: "Evaluating aerosol and splatter during orthodontic debonding: implications for the COVID-19 pandemic"
by Filippo Graziani and Rossana Izzetti
  • Published on Oct 08, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

