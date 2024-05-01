Reviews of "Baseline Malaria Infection Status and RTS,S/AS01E Malaria Vaccine Efficacy"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The study analyzed data from 1500 children in Ghana and Kenya to assess the efficacy of the RTS,S/AS01E malaria vaccine, finding that RTS,S reduces new infections and the risk of highly polyclonal first infections. Notably, children who were parasite-positive at the beginning of vaccination demonstrated higher vaccine efficacy compared to those who were parasite-negative. Reviewers highlighted that the study challenges previous findings by suggesting pre-existing malaria infection enhances immune response, contradicting studies indicating immunosuppressive effects of malaria on vaccine efficacy. However, concerns were raised about the study’s small sample size, wide confidence intervals, and post-hoc nature. The lack of differences between dosing regimens and the need for further explanation of certain results were also noted.

