Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Apr 14, 2022DOI

Review of "Protein glycosylation is essential for SARS-CoV-2 infection"

Reviewers: Anne Gleinich (The University of Georgia) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Anne Gleinich
Published onApr 14, 2022
Review of "Protein glycosylation is essential for SARS-CoV-2 infection"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Protein <i>N</i>-glycosylation is essential for SARS-CoV-2 infection
by Aitor Casas-Sanchez, Alessandra Romero-Ramirez, Eleanor Hargreaves, Cameron C. Ellis, Brian I. Grajeda, Igor Estevao, Edward I. Patterson, Grant L. Hughes, Igor C. Almeida, Tobias Zech, and Álvaro Acosta-Serrano
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractSARS-CoV-2 extensively N-glycosylates its spike proteins, which are necessary for host cell invasion and the target of both vaccines and immunotherapies. These sugars are predicted to help mediate spike binding to the host receptor by stabilizing its ‘open’ conformation and evading host immunity. Here, we investigated both the essentiality of the host N-glycosylation pathway and SARS-CoV-2 N-glycans for infection. Inhibition of host N-glycosylation using RNAi or FDA-approved drugs reduced virus infectivity, including that of several variants. Under these conditions, cells produced less virions and some completely lost their infectivity. Furthermore, partial deglycosylation of intact virions showed that surface-exposed N-glycans are critical for cell invasion. Altogether, spike N-glycosylation is a targetable pathway with clinical potential for treatment or prevention of COVID-19.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Reviewer 1 (Anne Gleinich) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the review, click the links below.


Connections
1 of 1
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Protein glycosylation is essential for SARS-CoV-2 infection"
Review 1: "Protein glycosylation is essential for SARS-CoV-2 infection"
by Anne Gleinich
  • Published on Apr 14, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers: Anne Gleinich (The University of Georgia) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
Vape Factory:

https://data.longan.gov.vn/uploads/user/2023-06-12-130433.244806555.html

https://ckan.app.ecocommons.org.au/uploads/user/2023-06-12-111715.214197333.html

http://www.nativehawaiiandataportal.com/uploads/user/2023-06-12-123556.893810444.html

https://ckanpj.azurewebsites.net/uploads/user/2023-06-12-123259.675049444.html

http://ruraldados.pt/uploads/user/2023-06-12-111445.925091333.html

https://dadosabertos.tce.go.gov.br/uploads/user/2023-06-12-123213.121584444.html

https://datos-ckandev.cdmx.gob.mx/uploads/user/2023-06-12-112935.555169444.html

https://data.garutkab.go.id/uploads/user/2022-12-31-163007.729462new150.html

http://cdp.centralindia.cloudapp.azure.com/uploads/user/2023-06-12-102721.458865222.html

https://ckan.fcsc.develop.datopian.com/uploads/user/2023-06-12-101952.853550-222.html

https://ckan.jombangkab.go.id/uploads/user/2022-12-31-163839.656554new150.html

https://geokur-dmp.geo.tu-dresden.de/uploads/user/2022-12-31-163934.686238new149.html

http://museums.sgm.ru/uploads/user/2022-12-31-164112.556866new148.html

https://hubofdata.ru/uploads/user/2022-12-31-164406.904355new147.html

https://ckan-dlsc-dev.unl.edu/uploads/user/2022-12-31-164706.021210new146.html

https://portal.addferti.eu/uploads/user/2022-12-31-165450.293017new146.html

https://opendata.liberec.cz/uploads/user/2022-12-31-165606.867502new145.html

http://nrri-docker.d.umn.edu:20003/uploads/user/2022-12-31-165645.858115new145.html

https://ckan-dlsc-dev.unl.edu/uploads/user/2022-12-31-164706.021210new146.html

http://nrri-docker.d.umn.edu:20003/uploads/user/2022-12-31-165645.858115new145.html

https://hubofdata.ru/uploads/user/2022-12-31-164406.904355new147.html

http://kilimodata.org/uploads/user/2023-01-01-122830.158447new145.html

http://302948.vps.tornado.no/uploads/user/2023-01-01-122946.240557new144.html

http://159.89.51.85/uploads/user/2023-01-01-123703.243559new144.html

http://134.209.229.116/uploads/user/2023-01-01-123948.392414new143.html

https://storage.googleapis.com/dx-alan-turing-dev/alan-turing-dev/storage/uploads/user/2023-01-01-124640.905255new143.html

http://ckan.onizuka.co.jp/uploads/user/2023-01-01-125214.811032new143.html

https://www.openlanc.org/uploads/user/2023-01-01-141531.949345new142.html

http://3.113.247.170/uploads/user/2023-01-01-141833.639198new142.html

https://dw.tandoncsmart.com/uploads/user/2023-01-01-142234.700497new142.html

https://www.opentourism.net/uploads/user/2023-01-01-143418.653723new151.html

https://catalog2.gbdi.cloud/uploads/user/2023-01-01-144026.461927new151.html

https://canwin-datahub.ad.umanitoba.ca/data/uploads/user/2023-06-13-070852.388908000.html

https://www.jiem.org/files/journals/1/articles/5754/submission/original/5754-15977-1-SM.html

https://www.culturayrs.unam.mx/files/journals/1/articles/6066/submission/original/6066-50315-1-SM.html 

https://revistafarmaciahospitalaria.sefh.es/gdcr/files/journals/2/articles/13776/submission/original/13776-104657-1-SM.html

https://www.econa.org.ua/files/journals/1/articles/5648/submission/original/5648-6565682639-1-SM.html

http://www.ijates.org/files/journals/1/articles/648/submission/original/648-1496-1-SM.html

http://ene-enfermeria.org/ojs/files/journals/2/articles/2635/submission/original/2635-6135-1-SM.html

http://www.scholink.org/ojs/files/journals/45/articles/26530/submission/original/26530-229485-1-SM.html

http://advances.utc.sk/files/journals/1/articles/5279/submission/original/5279-488496747-1-SM.html

http://www.ecoforumjournal.ro/files/journals/1/articles/1933/submission/original/1933-5209-1-SM.html

https://www.publicacionesrade.es/files/journals/1/articles/381/submission/original/381-667-1-SM.html

http://journal.library.du.ac.bd/files/journals/13/articles/3237/submission/original/3237-5885-1-SM.html

http://sssppj.org/files/journals/1/articles/635/submission/635-1-1038-1-2-20230612.html

http://www.pjaec.pk/files/journals/1/articles/1188/submission/1188-1-2731-1-2-20230612.html

https://www.theclarion.in/files/journals/1/articles/221/submission/221-1-336-1-2-20230612.html

http://jmcjarj.org/files/journals/1/articles/135/submission/135-1-263-2-2-20230613.html

http://journals.pu.edu.pk/journals/index.php/pujm/comment/view/4565/0/36504

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with