Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Public Health
Published on May 29, 2024DOI

Reviews of "Knowledge, Perception, and Preventive Practices of Livestock Workers and Household Animal Owners Regarding Anthrax in Nigeria"

Reviewers: S Rugarabamu (Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • J P Graham (UC Berkeley) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Sima Rugarabamu and Jay P Graham
Published onMay 29, 2024
Reviews of "Knowledge, Perception, and Preventive Practices of Livestock Workers and Household Animal Owners Regarding Anthrax in Nigeria"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Knowledge, Perception, and Preventive Practices of Livestock Workers and Household Animal Owners Regarding Anthrax in Nigeria
Knowledge, Perception, and Preventive Practices of Livestock Workers and Household Animal Owners Regarding Anthrax in Nigeria
by E. Cadmus, H.K. Adesokan, E.J. Awosanya, P.M. Iziomo, V.O. Akinseye, M.A. Besong, A.O. Jolaoso, Nma Bida A., J.P. Akangbou, E. Nwanga, G T. Orum, A.O Omileye, A.A. Adeleye, S. Owoicho, O.J. Taiwo, R. Ansumana, C. Vakuru, and S.I. Cadmus
  • Published on Feb 28, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract Anthrax disease outbreak is a significant public health and socioeconomic problem, especially in low and middle-income countries (LMIC) like Nigeria. Inadequate knowledge and poor preventive practices against the disease among livestock workers and household animal owners remain important for disease transmission. Following the recent outbreaks in Nigeria, a cross-sectional study was carried out to assess the knowledge, perception and preventive practices of livestock workers and household animal owners regarding anthrax and the associated socioeconomic implications in Nigeria.A pretested, semi-structured, interviewer-administered questionnaire was used to elicit relevant information from the respondents (n=1025) in seven of the 36 states in Nigeria. Data were analysed using SPSS version 29. Univariate analysis was done and Chi-square test statistics was test for association between the knowledge/perception and other variables.Of the 1025 respondents, 58.6% and 79.9% demonstrated good knowledge and positive perception towards anthrax. However, there were important exposure practices, including a lack of preventive measures against anthrax infection (22.0%). Besides, only 27.7% of the respondents knew about the anthrax vaccination programme for livestock in the study area. With respect to the socioeconomic effects of the disease outbreak, 23.8% of the respondents indicated that the regulations imposed during an anthrax outbreak affect their livestock-related activities, while 40.6% were worried they might go out of business due to the anthrax outbreak. The respondents’ knowledge of anthrax was significantly associated with higher education (p=0.000), level of awareness (p=0.000) and perception of risk (p=0.000).The study reveals a relatively high level of perception but an average knowledge level regarding anthrax with associated socioeconomic impacts among livestock workers and household animal owners in Nigeria. An important knowledge gap includes the poor knowledge of the routine annual vaccination of animals. Hence, mitigation strategies should include educational programmes targeting this gap.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint analyzes the knowledge, attitudes, and perceptions of anthrax among individuals that have close contact with animals in Nigeria. A significant finding is that a large proportion of respondents were unaware of the local availability of anthrax vaccination. Reviewers found this preprint to be generally reliable and believe it to be an important contribution to a poorly researched topic.

Reviewer 1 (Sima R…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Jay G…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Knowledge, Perception, and Preventive Practices of Livestock Workers and Household Animal Owners Regarding Anthrax in Nigeria"
Review 1: "Knowledge, Perception, and Preventive Practices of Livestock Workers and Household Animal Owners Regarding Anthrax in Nigeria"
by Sima Rugarabamu
  • Published on May 29, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint analyzes the knowledge, attitudes, and perceptions of anthrax among individuals that have close contact with animals in Nigeria. Reviewers found this preprint to be generally reliable and believe it to be an important contribution to a poorly researched topic.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Knowledge, Perception, and Preventive Practices of Livestock Workers and Household Animal Owners Regarding Anthrax in Nigeria"
Review 2: "Knowledge, Perception, and Preventive Practices of Livestock Workers and Household Animal Owners Regarding Anthrax in Nigeria"
by Jay P Graham
  • Published on May 29, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint analyzes the knowledge, attitudes, and perceptions of anthrax among individuals that have close contact with animals in Nigeria. Reviewers found this preprint to be generally reliable and believe it to be an important contribution to a poorly researched topic.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
?
Abel Hernandez:

Having read this preprint, I find it to be a thorough analysis of the knowledge, attitudes, and perceptions of anthrax among individuals who have close contact with animals in Nigeria. One of the most significant findings is that a large proportion of respondents were unaware of the local availability of anthrax vaccination. The reviewers' assessment that this preprint is generally reliable aligns with my own view, and I agree that it is an important contribution to a largely under-researched topic. The study highlights a crucial need to increase awareness and access to anthrax vaccination in these communities to enhance public health and animal safety.

Calculadora Científica

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with