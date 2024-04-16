Review 4: "Chalkophore Mediated Respiratory Oxidase Flexibility Controls M. Tuberculosis Virulence"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

***************************************

Review: The paper titled "Chalkophore mediated respiratory oxidase flexibility controls M. tuberculosis virulence" by Buglino et al. explores the role of diisonitrile lipopeptide chalkophores in the survival and virulence of Mycobacterium tuberculosis (M. tuberculosis). The authors demonstrate that M. tuberculosissynthesizes chalkophores to maintain the function of the heme-copper bcc:aa3 respiratory oxidase under copper-limiting conditions. Chalkophore-deficient M. tuberculosis is unable to survive, respire, or produce ATP in the absence of copper. This deficiency severely attenuates the bacterium's virulence in mice, especially when the alternative respiratory oxidase CytBD is also lost. The study reveals that diisonitrile chalkophores counter host-imposed copper deprivation, ensuring continued respiration and oxidative phosphorylation. This mechanism is critical for the pathogen’s virulence and highlights a potential target for novel antimicrobial therapies. The research underscores the importance of chalkophores in bacterial adaptation and pathogenicity, providing new insights into host-pathogen interactions and the bacterial response to nutritional immunity.

The paper is very well written and provides rigorius studies elucidating a vital role for chalkophore for the biology of M. tuberculosis.