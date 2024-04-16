Skip to main content
Published on May 16, 2024DOI

Review 4: "Chalkophore Mediated Respiratory Oxidase Flexibility Controls M. Tuberculosis Virulence"

Reviewers found the study highly compelling, providing strong evidence for the crucial role of chalkophores in facilitating copper acquisition by Mycobacterium tuberculosis to maintain the function of the heme-copper bcc:aa3 respiratory oxidase.

by William Jacobs
Published onMay 16, 2024
Review 4: "Chalkophore Mediated Respiratory Oxidase Flexibility Controls M. Tuberculosis Virulence"
Chalkophore mediated respiratory oxidase flexibility controls M. tuberculosis virulence
Chalkophore mediated respiratory oxidase flexibility controls M. tuberculosis virulence
by John A. Buglino, Yaprak Ozakman, Chad Hatch, Anna Benjamin, Derek Tan, and Michael S. Glickman
  • Published on Apr 12, 2024
  • www.biorxiv.org
Description

Summary Oxidative phosphorylation has emerged as a critical therapeutic vulnerability of M. tuberculosis, but it is unknown how M. tuberculosis and other pathogens maintain respiration during infection. M. tuberculosis synthesizes diisonitrile lipopeptide chalkophores that chelate copper tightly, but their role in host-pathogen interactions is also unknown. We demonstrate that M. tuberculosis chalkophores maintain the function of the heme-copper bcc:aa3 respiratory oxidase under copper limitation. Chalkophore deficient M. tuberculosis cannot survive, respire to oxygen, or produce ATP under copper deprivation in culture. M. tuberculosis lacking chalkophore biosynthesis is attenuated in mice, a phenotype that is severely exacerbated by loss of the CytBD alternative respiratory oxidase (encoded by cydAB), revealing a multilayered flexibility of the respiratory chain that maintains oxidative phosphorylation during infection. Taken together, these data demonstrate that chalkophores counter host inflicted copper deprivation and highlight that protection of cellular respiration is a critical virulence function in M. tuberculosis.

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review: The paper titled "Chalkophore mediated respiratory oxidase flexibility controls M. tuberculosis virulence" by Buglino et al. explores the role of diisonitrile lipopeptide chalkophores in the survival and virulence of Mycobacterium tuberculosis (M. tuberculosis). The authors demonstrate that M. tuberculosissynthesizes chalkophores to maintain the function of the heme-copper bcc:aa3 respiratory oxidase under copper-limiting conditions. Chalkophore-deficient M. tuberculosis is unable to survive, respire, or produce ATP in the absence of copper. This deficiency severely attenuates the bacterium's virulence in mice, especially when the alternative respiratory oxidase CytBD is also lost. The study reveals that diisonitrile chalkophores counter host-imposed copper deprivation, ensuring continued respiration and oxidative phosphorylation. This mechanism is critical for the pathogen’s virulence and highlights a potential target for novel antimicrobial therapies. The research underscores the importance of chalkophores in bacterial adaptation and pathogenicity, providing new insights into host-pathogen interactions and the bacterial response to nutritional immunity.

The paper is very well written and provides rigorius studies elucidating a vital role for chalkophore for the biology of M. tuberculosis

