Fenyong Liu, PhD

Dr. Fenyong Liu is currently Professor of Virology in the Division of Infectious Diseases at School of Public Health at the University of California at Berkeley. In 1992, Dr. Liu received his PhD under the guidance of Dr. Bernard Roizman at the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from the University Chicago. In 1993-1995, Dr. Liu then worked as a Parke-Davis Postdoctoral Fellow in the field of nucleic acid biochemistry under the guidance of Dr. Sidney Altman (Nobel Prize winner in Chemistry in 1989) at Yale University. Dr. Liu became an assistant professor in the University of California at Berkeley in 1996, was promoted to associate professor in 2001, and tenured full professor in 2005. He was a Pew Scholar in Biomedical Sciences, an Established Investigator of American Heart Association, and a Scholar of Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Dr. Liu has been working on various human viruses (e.g. herpesviruses, influenza viruses, enteroviruses, HBV, and HIV) for more than 25 years and published extensively on the biology of infection of human viruses and developing antiviral applications.

As a faculty member for more than 23 years, Dr. Liu has extensively participated in teaching and higher education programs at UC-Berkeley. He is currently a member of Academic Senate Committee on Undergraduate Scholarships, Honors, and Financial Aid; a member of the Faculty Council of School of Public Health; co-Faculty director of the China-Public Health program; and the chair of the Program in Comparative Biochemistry. Under his leadership, the School of Public Health at UC-Berkeley has implemented international collaborative educational programs (e.g. the summer program and combined BSMPH program) with leading universities in China including Peking University and University of Hong Kong.