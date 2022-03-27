Review 1: "Religious Identity Cues Increase Vaccination Intentions and Trust in Medical Experts among American Christians"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review:

This manuscript presents a well-designed and well-executed study to experimentally assess whether priming a shared identity among Christians using Francis Collins’ own religious identity led them to state more trust in medical experts and greater intent to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. While the sample-quality is maybe a bit weaker and non-probable in nature, that is less of a concern here where the focus is really on the treatment effects.

If I were to offer suggestions, I might like to see a figure showing the interaction effect with religiosity rather than have it discussed in the text. I might also suggest a bit more discussion on the substantive effect size. The note to Figure 2 says that the estimates are on a 100-point scale, which makes the effects seem fairly small if the 0.2-3.0 range.

Overall, though, this is a clean study that presents interesting and valuable findings, both specific to the COVID-19 pandemic and more broadly when it comes to identity-priming.



