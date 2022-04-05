Review 1: "Saliva viral load is a dynamic unifying correlate of COVID-19 severity and mortality"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review:

Recent studies clearly demonstrate that saliva is a viable alternative to nasopharyngeal swab samples (NPS) for the detection of SARS-CoV-2. However, prognostic impacts of the viral load by saliva vs. NPS remain to be determined. This study by Silva et al. evaluated the association of the viral load (saliva vs. NPS) with COVID-19 risk factors, immune profiles, and clinical outcomes. Saliva viral load, not NPS viral load, was significantly higher in high-risk patients. Interestingly, saliva viral load was associated with laboratory data abnormalities such as thrombocytopenia and lymphopenia, and high blood levels of inflammatory cytokines/chemokines. Most importantly, high saliva viral load was predictive of increased disease severity and poor survival. These results highlight that saliva and NPS samples are not equivalent measures of the disease process and clinical outcomes; differences in sensitivity and specificity for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 between collection sites are no longer of importance. This study suggests that saliva viral load may reflect the viral replicative and invasive process in the patient's body more than nasopharyngeal viral load; however, precise mechanisms remain to be elucidated. Nevertheless, this study indicates that saliva testing should be the standard of care for the diagnosis of COVID-19 with prognostic implications with additional logistic advantages over NPS. Methods are well described and might be easily reproduced by an expert in the field. My opinion is that this preprint article can be classified as “strong,” since the study is well-conceived, competently performed and conclusions are correctly drawn.