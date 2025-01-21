Skip to main content
Public HealthGates Foundation Funded Preprint
Published on Jan 21, 2025DOI

Reviews of "Dynamics and Ecology of a Multi-stage Expansion of Oropouche Virus in Brazil"

Reviewers: M Sallam (Uniformed Services University) | 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ • A Samy (Ain Shams University) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Mohamed Sallam and Abdallah Samy
Published onJan 21, 2025
Dynamics and ecology of a multi-stage expansion of Oropouche virus in Brazil
by Houriiyah Tegally, Simon Dellicour, Jenicca Poongavanan, Carla Mavian, Graeme Dor, Vagner Fonseca, Massimiliano S. Tagliamonte, Marcel Dunaiski, Monika Moir, Eduan Wilkinson, Carlos Frederico Campelo de Albuquerque, Livia C. V. Frutuoso, CLIMADE Consortium, Edward C. Holmes, Cheryl Baxter, Richard Lessells, Moritz U.G. Kraemer, José Lourenço, Luiz Carlos Junior Alcantara, Tulio de Oliveira, and Marta Giovanetti
Description

Abstract In March 2024, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) issued an alert in response to a rapid increase in Oropouche fever cases across South America. Brazil has been particularly affected, reporting a novel reassortant lineage of the Oropouche virus (OROV) and expansion to previously non-endemic areas beyond the Amazon Basin. Utilising phylogeographic approaches, we reveal a multi-scale expansion process with both short and long-distance dispersal events, and diffusion velocities in line with human-mediated jumps. We identify forest cover, banana and cocoa cultivation, temperature, and human population density as key environmental factors associated with OROV range expansion. Using ecological niche modelling, we show that OROV circulated in areas of enhanced ecological suitability immediately preceding its explosive epidemic expansion in the Amazon. This likely resulted from the virus being introduced into simultaneously densely populated and environmentally favourable regions in the Amazon, such as Manaus, leading to an amplified epidemic and spread beyond the Amazon. Our study provides valuable insights into the dispersal and ecological dynamics of OROV, highlighting the role of human mobility in colonisation of new areas, and raising concern over high viral suitability along the Brazilian coast.

Summary of Reviews: Reviewers highlight concerns about the omission of insect vector density as a crucial factor in transmission dynamics, questioning the reliance on landscape, climate, and air travel data without accounting for vector presence. Additionally, discrepancies between human mobility patterns and OROV case distribution challenge the proposed link between travel and virus spread. The study's phylogenetic analysis is also limited by incomplete genomic sampling, introducing potential biases that impact the reliability of lineage dispersal findings. Further, the lack of reassortment analysis leaves a critical evolutionary mechanism unexplored. Spatial mismatches between environmental and genomic data introduce additional uncertainty, and transparency concerns arise from the absence of a complete genomic dataset. Reviewers recommend a more rigorous methodological framework, including integrated phylogeographic analysis, improved spatial resolution, and explicit justification for key assumptions. Despite these issues, the study has the potential to contribute valuable insights with significant revisions to address data completeness, analytical robustness, and transparency.

Reviewer 1 (Mohamed S…) | 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Abdallah S…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR\ID Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

A Supplement to this Pub
Description

Reviewers recommend a more rigorous methodological framework, including integrated phylogeographic analysis, improved spatial resolution, and explicit justification for key assumptions.

Description

Reviewers recommend a more rigorous methodological framework, including integrated phylogeographic analysis, improved spatial resolution, and explicit justification for key assumptions.

