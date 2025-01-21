Reviews of "Dynamics and Ecology of a Multi-stage Expansion of Oropouche Virus in Brazil"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: Reviewers highlight concerns about the omission of insect vector density as a crucial factor in transmission dynamics, questioning the reliance on landscape, climate, and air travel data without accounting for vector presence. Additionally, discrepancies between human mobility patterns and OROV case distribution challenge the proposed link between travel and virus spread. The study's phylogenetic analysis is also limited by incomplete genomic sampling, introducing potential biases that impact the reliability of lineage dispersal findings. Further, the lack of reassortment analysis leaves a critical evolutionary mechanism unexplored. Spatial mismatches between environmental and genomic data introduce additional uncertainty, and transparency concerns arise from the absence of a complete genomic dataset. Reviewers recommend a more rigorous methodological framework, including integrated phylogeographic analysis, improved spatial resolution, and explicit justification for key assumptions. Despite these issues, the study has the potential to contribute valuable insights with significant revisions to address data completeness, analytical robustness, and transparency.

Reviewer 1 (Mohamed S…) | 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Abdallah S…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR\ID Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

