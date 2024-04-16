Review 3: "Chalkophore Mediated Respiratory Oxidase Flexibility Controls M. Tuberculosis Virulence"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review: Buglino and Ozakman present a very interesting study that expands our understanding on the Mycobacterium tuberculosis respiratory chain network. Combining bacterial genetics, treatments with small molecules, measurement of oxidative phosphorylation related parameters and animal models of infection, the authors were able to produce a convincing argument that copper starvation negatively impacts the function of the major terminal oxidase cytochrome bc:aa3 oxidase. This work is of interest for the tuberculosis drug development field as it shines light to a previously unsuspected aspect of M. tuberculosis respiratory chain – a drug target space that has received considerable attention due to the approval of bedaquiline (ATP synthase inhibitor) for clinical use. It will also be of broad interest to the bacterial physiology field as it may be a mechanism used by other bacteria to protect respiration.

Nevertheless, there are a few issues that, in my opinion, should be addressed by the authors: