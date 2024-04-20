Review 1: "Parallel Trends in an Unparalleled Pandemic: Difference-in-Differences for Infectious Disease Policy Evaluation"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review: In this manuscript, the authors review and evaluate the DID design in the context of infectious disease applications. Overall, I thought this was an excellent manuscript. I have a few minor suggestions for improvement.

In this manuscript the authors seek to reconcile the classic DID design, which assumes linear and additive effects with extant infectious disease models which posit functional forms that are incompatible with standard DID methods. They propose some key changes which helps reconcile the two approaches. Overall, I found this paper of the paper to be quite compelling. There is little doubt that standard DID methods are not well suited to the models of disease spread. The proposed methods appear to be a notable improvement over standard DID methods.

I do have one suggestion related to the re-analyses. First for the replication of the MA masking study. It appears from my reading that the alternative methods produce substantively different results. While in some cases the new estimates have the same sign and are statistically significant the magnitude of this estimate is much smaller. I think it would be useful to elaborate more on why there are such large differences between these different sets of estimates. Be clearer about what specifically is being assumed by the incidence specification. Also in Table 2, I think it would be helpful to better label which estimates are follow the original specification. The same is true for the Kansas application as well, though the differences there are not as large between methods.

Overall, however, I thought there as much to like in this manuscript and I think with these minor revisions it is easily publishable.