Review 1: "The Plasmodium Transmission-Blocking Symbiont, Microsporidia MB, is Vertically 1 Transmitted through Anopheles Arabiensis Germline Stem Cells"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

***************************************

Review: The authors recently discovered Microsporidia MB, a microsporidian microbe that infects Anopheles arabiensis mosquitoes, and is transmitted vertically (from infected mothers to their offspring), and sexually. This microbe also interferes with transmission of Plasmodium, and is therefore an exciting candidate for malaria control.

Here, the authors perform a detailed microscopy study of Microsporidia MB vertical (i.e. maternal) transmission, using Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH). They show that it targets and infects germ cells in the mosquito ovariole with extremely high efficiency; such efficient targeting of germline is reminiscent of Wolbachia, a highly abundant maternally transmitted bacterial symbiont of invertebrates, including mosquitoes. They also observe actively dividing Microsporidia cells following a mosquito bloodmeal, suggesting that microsporidian growth is coordinated with mosquito reproduction (although it’s missed whether the authors looked for replication in control mosquitoes that did not feed on blood). The authors also followed maternal transmission efficiency of field-caught mosquitoes. Interestingly, although almost all (97%) egg cells were infected, only about 60% of emerging adult offspring harbored Microsporidia MB. So an important outstanding question will be to understand when and why there is such a large decline in infection (authors could had screened mosquito larvae!).

This study is an important contribution to the biology of Microsporidia MB, and to vertically transmitted microsporidians, which are much less studied than their bacterial counterparts. It would be helpful to explain where Microsporidia MB belongs in the Microsporidia phylogeny, as well as the other lineages that the authors mention and compare with respect to transmission. Understanding transmission is critical for incorporating this microbe in potential malaria control strategies, and in understanding the ecology of mosquito-microsporidian-malaria interactions in general. The microscopy is detailed and beautiful. Finally, in addition to screening larvae, the authors could present more information about the screening experiments. How many isofemale lines were screened, and how much variation was there between lines? Was there a difference in infection in male and female offspring?