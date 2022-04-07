Review 1: "Effectiveness of CoronaVac in the setting of high SARS-CoV-2 P.1 variant transmission in Brazil: A test-negative case-control study"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review:

This article is aimed to estimate the effectiveness of the CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine in a setting of SARS-CoV-2 P.1 variant transmission. The second epidemic of COVID-19 in Brazil was associated with the emergence and spread of P.1. The author chose Manaus as the study site, where P.1 accounted for 75% of genotyped SARS-CoV-2 samples at the peak of its epidemic.

The author conducted a retrospective, test-negative, matched case-control study to estimate the effectiveness of CoronaVac in reducing the odds of primary and secondary outcomes of, respectively, symptomatic and all RT-PCR-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infections. 393 and 418 case-control pairs were selected for the early and two-dose analyses, respectively, matched on calendar time, age, and neighbourhood. In the earlier analysis, vaccination with at least one dose was associated with a 0.50-fold reduction (adjusted vaccine effectiveness, 49.6%, 95% CI 11.3 to 71.4) in the odds of symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection during the period of 14 days or more after receiving the first dose. However, they estimated low effectiveness (adjusted VE 36.8%, 95% CI -54.9 to 74.2) of the two-dose schedule against symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection during the period 14 days or more after receiving the second dose. A finding that vaccinated individuals were much more likely to be infected than unvaccinated individuals in the period 0-13 days after the first vaccination (aOR 2.11, 95% CI 1.36-3.27) suggests that among this population of healthcare workers, those at higher risk might take up vaccine earlier, leading to underestimation of its effectiveness.

Data suggests that the Coronavac vaccine is effective in areas where P.1 mutants are prevalent, and the effectiveness may be underestimated. So the main study aims are generally justified by its methods and data.

First, in the introduction section, the author miswrote the date of the emergence of the mutant P.1, which should be November 2020.

Second, in the results section, in the last sentence of the paragraph “Early At Least One-Dose Analysis” and “Two-Dose Analysis,” the data in supplementary form 5 were mentioned. Still, the actual supplementary form did not contain such data. Please check it. In addition, the data for “Female sex (AOR 0.50, 95%CI 0.38 to 0.81)” mentioned in the paragraph “Early at-least-one-dose analysis” is also inconsistent with the table. The table shows “Female sex (AOR 0.55, 95%CI 0.38 to 0.81).”

The amount of data is relatively large. Therefore, please check the results carefully to ensure the authenticity and accuracy of the data.

Evidence and arguments are presented to support the advancement of COVID-19 understanding within society. In addition, to better understand the challenges to epidemic prevention and control by the emergence of coronavirus mutants such as P.1.

This paper proposes the need to maintain non-pharmaceutical interventions while vaccination campaigns with CoronaVac are being implemented. Provide theoretical guarantees for the policy of vaccination. I recommend this manuscript for publishing.

It is well structured and well written, with an ability to speak to key audiences. Figure 2. The flowchart for Case and Control Selection can be modified. The existing Flowchart only provides the case and control groups of two injection doses.

In this paper, the authors pay attention to ethics, control bias from various aspects, analyze the possibility of bias, and reduce bias by pairing. In addition, the accuracy and comprehensiveness of the information sources are ensured as far as possible by collecting the information of medical personnel.