Public Health
Published on Aug 03, 2024DOI

Review of "Risk of Inflammatory Bowel Disease Following Hospitalisation with Infectious Mononucleosis: A Danish Nationwide Cohort Study (1977-2021)"

Reviewers: R Kellermayer (Baylor College of Medicine ) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

by Richard Kellermayer
Published onAug 03, 2024
Risk of Inflammatory Bowel Disease Following Hospitalisation with Infectious Mononucleosis: A Danish Nationwide Cohort Study (1977-2021)
by Anthony Ebert, Shania Harper, Marie V. Vestergaard, Wayne Mitchell, Tine Jess, and Rahma Elmahdi
  • Published on Mar 26, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
ABSTRACT Background Infectious mononucleosis (IM) is a largely self-limiting syndrome mainly affecting adolescents and young adults but can present as a more severe disease requiring hospitalisation. The infectious agent most commonly causing IM, Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) has been associated with the development of several immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.Objective To investigate the risk of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) following hospitalisation with severe IM.Methods Danish nationwide registries were used to identify severe IM patients and sex-, age- and municipality-matched non-IM hospitalised controls, from 1st January 1977 to 31st December 2022. We undertook Cox regression modelling to calculate the hazards (HR) and 95% CI of IBD diagnosis, including Crohn’s disease (CD) and ulcerative colitis (UC). Analyses were stratified by sex and age at IM hospitalisation.Results We identified 39,684 patients with severe IM who were sex-, age-, and municipality-matched to 396,840 non-IM hospitalised controls. Severe IM was significantly associated with the development of IBD (HR:1.35; 95% CI: 1.22-1.49) and this was seen particularly in CD (HR: 1.56; 95% CI: 1.34-1.83) and to a lesser extent in UC (HR: 1.23; 95% CI: 1.08-1.40). Sex at severe IM diagnosis was not found to be a significant modifier to the risk of IBD development with risk increased in both females (HR: 1.36; 95% CI: 1.20-1.55) and males (HR: 1.34; 95% CI: 1.17-1.54). Only those receiving a severe IM diagnosis at 10-16 years (HR: 1.42; 95% CI:1.22-1.64) or 17-29 years (HR: 1.34; 95% CI:1.15-1.56) were at increased risk of IBD development.Conclusion This study demonstrated an association between IM hospitalisation and later IBD development, indicating an association between severe EBV disease and IBD development. Further exploration of factors contributing to IBD susceptibility following EBV infection is warranted.

Summary of Reviews: The reviewer commends the authors of this preprint for their nationwide Danish cohort study examining the risk of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) following hospitalization with infectious mononucleosis (IM). They find the study valuable in suggesting a potential role for Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) in the origins of IBD but emphasize the need to address hidden biases, clarify diagnostic methods for EBV infection, and consider additional viral infection controls. The reviewer also highlights the importance of detailing the time from IM hospitalization to IBD diagnosis and the severity of IM in the study, recommending further examination of these factors to strengthen the conclusions.

Reviewer 1 (Richard K…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Review 1: "Risk of Inflammatory Bowel Disease Following Hospitalisation with Infectious Mononucleosis: A Danish Nationwide Cohort Study (1977-2021)"
by Richard Kellermayer
  • Published on Aug 03, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
The reviewer commends the authors of this preprint for their nationwide Danish cohort study examining the risk of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) following hospitalization with infectious mononucleosis (IM).

