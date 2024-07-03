Review of "Risk of Inflammatory Bowel Disease Following Hospitalisation with Infectious Mononucleosis: A Danish Nationwide Cohort Study (1977-2021)"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The reviewer commends the authors of this preprint for their nationwide Danish cohort study examining the risk of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) following hospitalization with infectious mononucleosis (IM). They find the study valuable in suggesting a potential role for Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) in the origins of IBD but emphasize the need to address hidden biases, clarify diagnostic methods for EBV infection, and consider additional viral infection controls. The reviewer also highlights the importance of detailing the time from IM hospitalization to IBD diagnosis and the severity of IM in the study, recommending further examination of these factors to strengthen the conclusions.

Reviewer 1 (Richard K…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.