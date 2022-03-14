Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Apr 14, 2022DOI

Review of "Global projections of potential lives saved from COVID-19 through universal mask use"

Reviewer: Noah Haber (Stanford University) 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

by Noah Haber
Published onApr 14, 2022
Review of "Global projections of potential lives saved from COVID-19 through universal mask use"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Global projections of lives saved from COVID-19 with universal mask use
  • dx.doi.org
Description

ABSTRACTBACKGROUNDSocial distancing mandates (SDM) have reduced health impacts from COVID-19 but also resulted in economic downturns that have led many nations to relax SDM. Until deployment of an efficacious and equitable vaccine, intervention options to reduce COVID-19 mortality and minimize restrictive SDM are sought by society.METHODSA susceptible-exposed-infectious-recovered (SEIR) deterministic transmission model was parameterized with data on reported deaths, cases, and select covariates to predict infections and deaths from COVID-19 through March 01, 2021. We explore three scenarios: a “non-adaptive” scenario where neither mask use or SDM adapt to changing conditions, a “reference” where current national levels of mask use are maintained and SDM reintroduced when deaths rise, and an increase in mask use to 95% coverage levels (“universal mask”). We reviewed published studies to set priors on the magnitude of reduction in transmission through increasing mask use.RESULTSMask use was estimated at 59.0% of people globally on October 19, 2020. Universal mask use could avert 733,310 deaths (95% UI 385,981 to 1,107,759) between October 27, 2020 and March 01, 2021, the difference between the predicted 2.95 million deaths (95% UI 2.70 to 3.35) in the reference scenario and 2.22 million deaths (95% UI 2.00 to 2.45) in the universal mask scenario over this time period.CONCLUSIONSThe cumulative toll of the COVID-19 pandemic could be substantially reduced by the universal adoption of masks before the availability of a vaccine. This low-cost, low-barrier policy, whether customary or mandated, has enormous health benefits with presumed marginal economic costs.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Reviewer 1 (Noah Haber) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the review, click the links below.


Connections
1 of 1
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Global projections of potential lives saved from COVID-19 through universal mask use"
Review 1: "Global projections of potential lives saved from COVID-19 through universal mask use"
by Noah Haber
  • Published on Apr 14, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewer: Noah Haber (Stanford University) 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
8
?
Login to discuss
?
romaro miku:

Your data was an enchanting labyrinth of intellect and allure! It was like unraveling a map to profound insights within an engaging narrative. Your content isn't just educational; it's a journey through the maze of enlightenment! Fmovies

Olivia orlando:

ok thats such good info Frontier Military Discount

?
Maurice Ross:

Several survey series regularly measure self-reported mask use but results from tunnel rush these different sources have not previously been pooled to derive daily estimates of mask use over the course of the epidemic.

?
jannick noah:

What are the best Classic Era servers in the US? The best Classic Era servers in the US are subjective, but some of the most popular include:

  • Benediction: This is a PvE server with a high population. It is a good choice for players who want to experience the original game without the stress of PvP.

  • Faerlina: This is a PvP server with a very high population. It is a good choice for players who want to experience the full world of Vanilla WoW, including the open world PvP.

  • Heartseeker: This is a PvP server with a high population. It is a good choice for players who want to experience the world of Vanilla WoW without the extreme competition of Faerlina.

    Check https://www.ssegold.com/wowclassic-gold for more if you need to buy cheap wow classic gold

?
will james:

Embarking on a motorcycle journey is all about embracing the open road and the freedom it brings. Yet, every thrilling adventure requires a comfortable and reliable basecamp, and that's where the best motorcycle tents come into play. https://tentsdaily.com/best-bed-tents/

?
Andree oren:

The study uses a mathematical model to estimate the number of lives that could be saved globally by increasing fnf mask-wearing to 95% in public settings, such as stores and public transportation.

?
jonas wade:

An awesome blog is method to get free robux online for readers.

?
Dwight Turner:

You have contributed straightforward new aspects basket random to the article, which are appreciated.

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with