Review 1: "COVID-19 Cases and Hospitalizations Averted by Case Investigation and Contact Tracing in the United States"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

***************************************

Review:

Given the routine use and very significant resources devoted to CICT, it is critically important for decision-makers to understand the magnitude of benefit from this infection control measure. However, given the many logistical complexities and multiple variables at play, many of which are not well understood for COVID-19, it is recognized that this is enormously difficult in any real-world study and that there are few available studies addressing this key question.

Overall, while this work provides support for the benefit of CICT largely consistent with previous work, the quantitative estimate of the magnitude of that benefit cannot be reviewed as reliable. As the authors acknowledge, the estimate of the median percent of cases averted by CICT of 21.2% from the current study is half that of the estimate of 42.3% from an earlier, smaller study by this group using essentially the same approach and it is unclear why. Within this study, when the ranges of the estimated outcomes are provided, they are very wide. For example, for the estimate of 21.2% cases averted the range is 1% – 66% while for the number cases of averted in the West under an assumption of high CICT effectiveness, the reported result is 24,326 (5,721-252,325). The authors do address some of these uncertainties when discussing the more detailed results and acknowledge limitations in explaining how their findings vary between jurisdictions and their two studies. However, the proposed explanations should be regarded as speculative and, at times, appear contradictory. A higher number of incident COVID-19 cases is offered both to explain an estimate of more cases being averted in jurisdictions with larger populations but also as potentially burdening health departments and compromising CICT effectiveness to account for their lower estimate compared to their earlier study when there were fewer incident cases. This uncertainty and instability in their estimates are not immediately apparent when the main findings of cases and hospitalizations averted are presented in the abstract, which report simply the point estimates from the models of low and high CICT effectiveness.

Modelling results are only as accurate as the assumptions that are applied. In this case, a key assumption impacting the results is the degree of compliance with isolation and quarantine. The values from the literature cited by these investigators refer to studies from diagnosed cases, not those with potential exposure only, and therefore represent estimates of compliance with isolation, not quarantine. While published estimates of compliance in the literature are very limited, most reported results are much lower than the values of 80% for interviewed cases and monitored contacts and 30% of notified contacts used in this study even for the low estimate model. The authors cite a UK study reporting 40-45% self-reported compliance with isolation. It was unclear how this number was selected as this study reported 18.2% of respondents experiencing COVID-19 symptoms in the last seven days not leaving home since developing symptoms. Compliance with quarantine in this study was reported as 10.9% but not cited by these authors. The assumptions of the low estimate model are likely unrealistically high with respect to compliance which may explain why the aggregated results for cases and hospitalizations averted from the two models are close to each other.

Since our solicitation of reviews, this preprint has been published in JAMA journal and the link to the published manuscript can be found here.



