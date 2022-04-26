Skip to main content
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on May 26, 2022DOI

Review of "SARS-CoV-2 infection results in lasting and systemic perturbations post recovery"

Reviewer: Rajkumar Kalra (Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

by Rajkumar Kalra
Published onMay 26, 2022
SARS-CoV-2 infection results in lasting and systemic perturbations post recovery
by Justin J. Frere, Randal A. Serafini, Kerri D. Pryce, Marianna Zazhytska, Kohei Oishi, Ilona Golynker, Maryline Panis, Jeffrey Zimering, Shu Horiuchi, Daisy A. Hoagland, Rasmus Møller, Anne Ruiz, Jonathan B. Overdevest, Albana Kodra, Peter D. Canoll, James E. Goldman, Alain C. Borczuk, Vasuretha Chandar, Yaron Bram, Robert Schwartz, Stavros Lomvardas, Venetia Zachariou, and Benjamin R. tenOever
Description

SUMMARYSARS-CoV-2 has been found capable of inducing prolonged pathologies collectively referred to as Long-COVID. To better understand this biology, we compared the short- and long-term systemic responses in the golden hamster following either SARS-CoV-2 or influenza A virus (IAV) infection. While SARS-CoV-2 exceeded IAV in its capacity to cause injury to the lung and kidney, the most significant changes were observed in the olfactory bulb (OB) and olfactory epithelium (OE) where inflammation was visible beyond one month post SARS-CoV-2 infection. Despite a lack of detectable virus, OB/OE demonstrated microglial and T cell activation, proinflammatory cytokine production, and interferon responses that correlated with behavioral changes. These findings could be corroborated through sequencing of individuals who recovered from COVID-19, as sustained inflammation in OB/OE tissue remained evident months beyond disease resolution. These data highlight a molecular mechanism for persistent COVID-19 symptomology and characterize a small animal model to develop future therapeutics.

Reviewer 1 (Rajkumar Kalra) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

by Rajkumar Kalra
  • Published on May 26, 2022
Reviewer: Rajkumar Kalra (Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

