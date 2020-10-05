Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Nov 05, 2020DOI

Reviews of "Antisense oligonucleotides target a nearly invariant structural element from the SARS-CoV-2 genome and drive RNA degradation"

Reviewers: Hasan Cubuk (Istanbul Arel University) | 📗📗📗📗 ◻️ • Anders Näär (UC Berkeley) | 📒📒📒 ◻️ ◻️ • Valerio Orlando (KAUST) | 📒📒📒 ◻️ ◻️

by Hasan Cubuk, Anders Näär, and Valerio Orlando
Published onNov 05, 2020
Reviews of "Antisense oligonucleotides target a nearly invariant structural element from the SARS-CoV-2 genome and drive RNA degradation"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Antisense oligonucleotides target a nearly invariant structural element from the SARS-CoV-2 genome and drive RNA degradation
Antisense oligonucleotides target a nearly invariant structural element from the SARS-CoV-2 genome and drive RNA degradation
by Valeria Lulla, Michal P. Wandel, Katarzyna J. Bandyra, Tom Dendooven, Xiaofei Yang, Nicole Doyle, Stephanie Oerum, Sara O’Rourke, Felix Randow, Helena J. Maier, William Scott, Yiliang Ding, Andrew E. Firth, Kotryna Bloznelyte, and Ben F. Luisi
  • Published on Sep 19, 2020
  • www.biorxiv.org
Description

Summary The SARS-CoV-2 virus contains an unusually large, single-stranded RNA genome that is punctuated with structured elements of unknown function, such as the s2m element located in the 3’ untranslated region. The evolutionary conservation of the s2m element and its occurrence in all viral subgenomic transcripts implicates a key role in the viral infection cycle. In order to exploit this element as a potential therapeutic target, we have designed antisense “gapmer” oligonucleotides that efficiently base-pair to the s2m region. These oligonucleotides, composed of locked nucleic acids (LNA) flanking a central DNA core, successfully remodel the s2m structure and induce sequence-specific RNA cleavage by RNase H in vitro. Gapmers are also effective in human cells as they reduce the fluorescence signal in GFP reporter assays and cause a dose-dependent reduction in replication in a model replicon system based on a human astrovirus. Overall, these oligonucleotides show promise as anti-viral agents and may serve as a helpful starting point to develop treatments for COVID-19.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This manuscript offers a gapmer-based therapeutic strategy targeting the highly conserved s2m element present in the SARS-CoV-2 genome. While potentially informative, the study's claims require testing with wildtype SARS-CoV-2 virus and animal models to be substantiated.

Reviewer 1 (Hasan Cubuk) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Anders Näär) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 3 (Valerio Orlando) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.

Connections
1 of 3
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 3: "Antisense oligonucleotides target a nearly invariant structural element from the SARS-CoV-2 genome and drive RNA degradation"
Review 3: "Antisense oligonucleotides target a nearly invariant structural element from the SARS-CoV-2 genome and drive RNA degradation"
by Valerio Orlando
  • Published on Nov 05, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This manuscript offers a gapmer-based therapeutic strategy targeting the highly conserved s2m element present in the SARS-CoV-2 genome. While potentially informative, the study's claims require testing with wildtype SARS-CoV-2 virus and animal models to be substantiated.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Antisense oligonucleotides target a nearly invariant structural element from the SARS-CoV-2 genome and drive RNA degradation"
Review 2: "Antisense oligonucleotides target a nearly invariant structural element from the SARS-CoV-2 genome and drive RNA degradation"
by Anders Näär
  • Published on Nov 05, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This manuscript offers a gapmer-based therapeutic strategy targeting the highly conserved s2m element present in the SARS-CoV-2 genome. While potentially informative, the study's claims require testing with wildtype SARS-CoV-2 virus and animal models to be substantiated.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Antisense oligonucleotides target a nearly invariant structural element from the SARS-CoV-2 genome and drive RNA degradation"
Review 1: "Antisense oligonucleotides target a nearly invariant structural element from the SARS-CoV-2 genome and drive RNA degradation"
by Hasan Cubuk
  • Published on Nov 05, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This manuscript offers a gapmer-based therapeutic strategy targeting the highly conserved s2m element present in the SARS-CoV-2 genome. While potentially informative, the study's claims require testing with wildtype SARS-CoV-2 virus and animal models to be substantiated.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
Vape Factory:

http://aldenfamilydentistry.com/UserProfile/tabid/57/userId/488468/Default.aspx

http://buildolution.com/UserProfile/tabid/131/userId/364116/Default.aspx

http://foxsheets.com/UserProfile/tabid/57/userId/110946/Default.aspx

http://maisoncarlos.com/UserProfile/tabid/42/userId/1272873/Default.aspx

http://krachelart.com/UserProfile/tabid/43/userId/1216679/Default.aspx

http://phillipsservices.net/UserProfile/tabid/43/userId/180547/Default.aspx

http://kedcorp.org/UserProfile/tabid/42/userId/60866/Default.aspx

http://cesinaction.org/UserProfile/tabid/327/userId/2718/Default.aspx

http://edicionesuisek.uisek.cl/UserProfile/tabid/42/userId/14611/Default.aspx

http://www.cems-sc.org/user-profile?userId=20628

https://www.connectingelements.com/user-profile?userId=20628

http://www.apelondts.org/Activity-Feed/My-Profile/UserId/19579

https://www.teasiguri.ro/UserProfile/tabid/99/userId/791951/Default.aspx

http://archive.nmra.org/UserProfile/tabid/183/UserId/1094631/Default.aspx

http://coma6.vn/UserProfile/tabid/78/userId/50969/Default.aspx

http://windows-plus.com/UserProfile/tabid/163/UserId/1846082/Default.aspx

http://costaricadreamhomes.com/UserProfile/tabid/399/UserId/1846082/Default.aspx

http://premium.bluesombrero.com/ridgebeverly/UserProfile/tabid/17733/userId/46392/Default.aspx

http://www.hughtooband.com/portal/ActivityFeed/MyProfile/tabid/606/UserId/185366/Default.aspx

http://www.consultoriaescad.com.mx/UserProfile/tabid/397/userId/1226074/Default.aspx

http://www.deol.it/UserProfile/tabid/43/userId/88654/Default.aspx

http://challengeroulette.com/UserProfile/tabid/43/userId/3024068/Default.aspx

http://www.ato.com.vn/UserProfile/tabid/43/userId/7960/Default.aspx

http://westsidepizza.breakawayiris.com/Activity-Feed/userId/1690450

http://richs5star.breakawayiris.com/ActivityFeed/MyProfile/tabid/749/UserId/526737/Default.aspx

https://zouzouli.gr/UserProfile/tabid/42/userId/185116/language/it-IT/Default.aspx

https://www.uni-collect.com/uniwebsite/ActivityFeed/MyProfile/tabid/61/UserId/795846/Default.aspx

http://www.extraplastica.gr/UserProfile/tabid/42/userId/6945/Default.aspx

http://www.thereichertfoundation.org/UserProfile/tabid/42/userId/222850/Default.aspx

https://afaworks.com/UserProfile/tabid/42/userId/282209/Default.aspx

http://irakliakyklades.gr/UserProfile/tabid/42/userId/198459/language/en-US/Default.aspx

https://www.bobkesslerceu.com/UserProfile/tabid/61/userId/525072/Default.aspx

http://www.ramsa.ma/UserProfile/tabid/42/userId/766138/Default.aspx

https://www.apaci.com.au/UserProfile/tabid/43/userId/78226/Default.aspx

http://www.primecar.org/UserProfile/tabid/57/userId/82440/Default.aspx

http://www.greenlimousinecolorado.com/UserProfile/tabid/90/userId/23811/Default.aspx

https://www.avianwaves.com/User-Profile/userId/149664

https://www.dohagreenbank.com/UserProfile/tabid/487/userId/16505/Default.aspx

http://archivo.ayto-arganda.es/UserProfile/tabid/43/userId/101049/Default.aspx

https://www.thebranfordgroup.com/dnn3/UserProfile/tabid/214/UserId/94481/Default.aspx

http://www.wakefieldpr.com/UserProfile/tabid/42/userId/501775/Default.aspx

http://www.thebranfordgroup.com/dnn3/UserProfile/tabid/214/UserId/94481/Default.aspx

http://dpkofcorg00.web708.discountasp.net/home/UserProfile/tabid/43/userId/10297/Default.aspx

http://vjf.dk/UserProfile/tabid/63/userId/215911/language/da-DK/Default.aspx

http://www.in-almelo.com/User-Profile/userId/2405588

http://mortchalfy.com/UserProfile/tabid/217/UserId/769363/Default.aspx

http://www.elektroenergetika.si/UserProfile/tabid/43/userId/536755/Default.aspx

http://riosabeloco.com/User-Profile/userId/159481

http://mysmarterhome.ca/UserProfile/tabid/42/userId/58022/Default.aspx

https://www.bassettiphoto.com/User-Profile/UserId/21657

https://www.informationweek.com/profile.asp?piddl_userid=501056

http://foxsheets.statfoxsports.com/UserProfile/tabid/57/userId/113839/Default.aspx

https://www.foolaboutmoney.ezsmartbuilder.com/members/profile/3115674/vapecig.htm

https://www.milliescentedrocks.com/members/profile/3115675/vapecig.htm

https://www.snowdoniafarms.com/members/profile/3115679/Vapecig.htm

https://www.saintpaulfamily.com/members/profile/3115725/vapecig.htm

https://www.alkalizingforlife.com/members/profile/3115742/vapecig.htm

https://www.thepartyservicesweb.com/members/profile/3116072/vapecig.htm

https://www.gridironhelmets.com/members/profile/3116074/vapecig.htm

https://www.tai-ji.net/members/profile/3116075/vapecig.htm

https://www.greencarpetcleaningprescott.com/members/profile/3116076/vapecig.htm

https://www.riverheadmagazine.com/members/profile/3116392/vapecig.htm

https://www.pattiannbengen.citymax.com/members/profile/3116393/vapecig.htm

https://www.taekwondomonfils.com/members/profile/3116394/vapecig.htm

https://www.mrclarksdesigns.builderspot.com/members/profile/3116396/vapecig.htm

https://www.montaukstarfishing.com/members/profile/3116397/vapecig.htm

https://www.wordsdomatter.com/members/profile/3121441/vapecig.htm

https://www.thepetservicesweb.com/members/profile/3121442/vapecig.htm

https://www.sunemall.com/members/profile/3121444/vapecig.htm

https://jobs.drupal.org/company/24064

https://www.drupalgovcon.org/user/368096

http://asmetalwork.1gb.ua/forum/user/profile/79326.page

https://forum.xorbit.space/member.php/3548-vapecig

http://onlineboxing.net/jforum/user/profile/216523.page

https://asmetalwork.com.ua/forum/user/profile/81654.page

http://bizzectory.com/author/matthew_ma1zqld/

https://scioly.org/forums/memberlist.php?mode=viewprofile&u=126915

https://trivia.sg/members/vapecig/profile/classic/

http://diendan.lyhocdongphuong.org.vn/profile/59683-vapecig/?tab=field_core_pfield_15

https://aslain.com/index.php?/profile/50195-vape-factory/&tab=field_core_pfield_13

https://forum.ppr.pl/index.php?/profile/294377-vapecig/&tab=field_core_pfield_1

https://www.englishteachers.ru/forum/index.php?app=core&module=members&controller=profile&id=97778&tab=field_core_pfield_30

http://community.getvideostream.com/user/vapecig

http://community.getvideostream.com/topic/96409/how-to-choose-your-first-e-cigarette

https://toolnavy.com/member.php?u=64383

http://cloudsdeal.xobor.de/u14370_vapecig.html

http://www.globalvision2000.com/forum/member.php?action=profile&uid=825571

http://giahoclaixe.net/members/vapecig.17065/

https://forum.singaporeexpats.com/memberlist.php?mode=viewprofile&u=499749

http://gendou.com/user/vapecig

http://www.news-spider.com/member/profile/vapecig

http://forums.qrecall.com/user/profile/405016.page

https://my.archdaily.com/us/@ecigator-new

http://forum.yealink.com/forum/member.php?action=profile&uid=221081

https://participons.chambery.fr/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://participate.wegov.nyc/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://omastadi.hel.fi/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://participer.ecollectivites.fr/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://jni21.education.gouv.fr/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://questions.parlement-ouvert.fr/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://participer.ge.ch/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://decidim.sencelles.cat/processes/pressupostos2020/f/14/proposals/73?commentId=1160

https://decidim.sencelles.cat/profiles/VapeManufacturer/timeline

https://decidonsensemble.tours.fr/profiles/matthew_ma/timeline

https://participate.peoplepowered.org/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://bepart.platoniq.net/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://participer.lausanne.ch/profiles/mattma/timeline

https://budget-participatif.rivp.fr/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://participation.lillemetropole.fr/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://belvil.fr/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://plateforme-cooperative-cnrlapepiniere.gapas.org/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://algopo.osp.cat/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://parlonsensemble-cachan.fr/profiles/matthew_ma/timeline

https://participons.marseille.fr/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://participons.debatpublic.fr/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://decidim.sabadell.cat/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://participa.santboi.cat/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://budgetparticipatif.saintjeandebraye.fr/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://participa.rubi.cat/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://participa.gencat.cat/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://decide.pamplona.es/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://atelierdevosidees.loiret.fr/profiles/vape_factory/timeline

https://participez.nanterre.fr/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://jeparticipe.metropolegrandnancy.fr/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://participer.deciderensemble.com/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://destinations2026-sytral.fr/profiles/vape_factory/timeline

https://participationtest.montpellier3m.fr/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://engage.reneweuropegroup.eu/profiles/vapecig/timeline

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with