Public HealthRR\C19
Published on Apr 14, 2022DOI

Reviews of "Nonpharmaceutical Interventions Remain Essential to Reducing COVID-19 Burden Even in a Well-Vaccinated Society: A Modelling Study"

Reviewers: P Giabbanelli (Miami University) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

by Philippe Giabbanelli
Published onApr 14, 2022
Nonpharmaceutical Interventions Remain Essential to Reducing COVID-19 Burden Even in a Well-Vaccinated Society: A Modeling Study
by Tomás M. León, Jason Vargo, Erica S. Pan, Seema Jain, and Priya B. Shete
  • dx.doi.org
AbstractVaccination and non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) reduce transmission of SARS-CoV-2 infection, but their effectiveness depends on coverage and adherence levels. We used scenario modeling to evaluate their effects on cases and deaths averted and herd immunity. NPIs and vaccines worked synergistically in different parts of the pandemic to reduce disease burden.

Reviewer 1 (Philippe G…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Review 1: "Nonpharmaceutical Interventions Remain Essential to Reducing COVID-19 Burden Even in a Well-Vaccinated Society: A Modelling Study"
by Philippe Giabbanelli
  • Published on Apr 14, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
