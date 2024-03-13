Reviews of "The Majority of SARS-CoV-2 Plasma Cells are Excluded from the Bone Marrow Long-Lived Compartment 33 Months after mRNA Vaccination"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The preprint investigates the longevity of plasma cells induced by SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines compared to those induced by tetanus and influenza vaccines. Despite the presence of SARS-CoV-2-specific plasma cells in the bone marrow, they are mostly excluded from the long-lived plasma cell (LLPC) compartment, potentially explaining the short-lived serologic response observed after vaccination. This suggests that the rapid waning of serum antibodies following SARS-CoV-2 vaccination may be attributed to the inability of mRNA vaccines to induce LLPC in the bone marrow. However, reviewers suggest caution in interpreting the data, particularly regarding the classification of long-lived plasma cells as well as the researchers' definitive conclusions due to methodological limitations (heavy reliance on flow cytometry-based classification of plasma cell subsets) and sample heterogeneity.

Reviewer 1 (David F…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Dennis S…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

