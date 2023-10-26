Skip to main content
Public Health
Published on Nov 26, 2023DOI

Reviews of "Infection Risk at Work, Automatability, and Employment"

Reviewers: A Micco (Universidad de Chile) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • R Campos-Vazquez (El Colegio de Mexico) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Alejandro Micco and Raymundo Campos-Vazquez
Published onNov 26, 2023
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Infection Risk at Work, Automatability, and Employment
by Abeliansky, Ana, Prettner, Klaus, and Stöllinger, Roman
  • papers.ssrn.com
Description

We propose a model of production featuring the trade-off between employing workers versus employing robots and analyze the extent to which this trade-off is alt

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint develops a model to examine the elevated risk of automation due to COVID-19 restrictions and illness sequelae. In particular, it looks at the differential risk for automation that different industries face. 

Reviewer 1 (Alejandro M…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Raymundo C…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Infection Risk at Work, Automatability, and Employment"
by Alejandro Micco
  • Published on Nov 26, 2023
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Infection Risk at Work, Automatability, and Employment"
by Raymundo Campos-Vazquez
  • Published on Nov 26, 2023
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
