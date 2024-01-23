Review 2: "COVID-19, Crises and Women's Control of Resources: Evidence from Mexico"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

***************************************

Review:

Historical household data show that in Mexico Covid19 crisis has impacted women's bargaining power and economic empowerment more negatively than past crisis (e.g., the global recession).

Major comments are as follows:

In the conclusion section some policy recommendations, which could be derived from the findings could be interesting. Especially ex-post, one can say maybe even, if and which measure government had taken to fight gender inequality after post-covid crisis. Also potentially interesting: what can we learn for current polycrisis crisis (food crisis, Ukraine war, climate crisis, …). Transferring the interpretation to current crisis could increase the actuality. It could be maybe worth to refer more direct to the gender economics terminology. For example, in gender economics researchers refer with terms, like “domestic burden” to the fact the women have to spend more time on domestic tasks (health and children care) and thus, do not have the time to work. Thus, they are less empowered. In the Covid19 crisis, this impacts was strongly seen most of the countries because of the closed schools (unsure if this is applicable for Mexico). With elaborating this aspect and referring to gender economics tems, the paper could increase in outreach. A comparison with what was observed in other LA countries could be of interest to illustrate the differences between Mexico and other countries. This manuscript is very rich. Methodologically, it is very well done, well described and with excellent graphical presentations (e.g., Figure 3 a-d) However, it is worth thinking about making two papers out of this: one focussing on the intra-household bargaining power and a second focusing on gendered poverty. A paper on poverty would needed to be extended a bit more (e.g. by analysis of inequality), but the author has in this paper already enough material to fill easily 2 papers - it could maybe help to make each single paper easier to be read by the reader.

Summary, this manuscript is of good quality and presents material which would even fill two papers.