Reviews of "Evolution of Omicron Lineage Towards Increased Fitness in the Upper Respiratory Tract in the Absence of Severe Lung Pathology"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint received praise for its comprehensive analysis of Omicron variants and its implications for predicting SARS-CoV-2 evolution and prevention strategies. Reviewers appreciated the study's design and detailed findings but suggested improvements in the Discussion section, addressing physiological relevance and explaining observed paradoxes. The study was recognized as providing essential public health insights into the transmission and evolution of SARS-CoV-2.

Reviewer 1 (Jian Z…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Yuan S…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.