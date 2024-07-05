Skip to main content
Public Health
Published on Aug 05, 2024DOI

Reviews of "Evolution of Omicron Lineage Towards Increased Fitness in the Upper Respiratory Tract in the Absence of Severe Lung Pathology"

Reviewers: J Zheng (University of Iowa) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Y Shuofeng (University of Hong Kong ) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Jian Zheng and Yuan Shuofeng
Published onAug 05, 2024
Evolution of Omicron lineage towards increased fitness in the upper respiratory tract in the absence of severe lung pathology
by Arthur Wickenhagen, Meaghan Flagg, Julia R Port, Claude Kwe Yinda, Kerry Goldin, Shane Gallogly, Jonathan E Schulz, Tessa Lutterman, Brandi N Williamson, Franziska Kaiser, Reshma K Mukesh, Sarah van Tol, Brian Smith, Neeltje van Doremalen, Colin A Russell, Emmie de Wit, and Vincent J Munster
  • Published on Jun 14, 2024
  • www.biorxiv.org
Abstract The emergence of the Omicron lineage represented a major genetic drift in SARS-CoV-2 evolution. This was associated with phenotypic changes including evasion of pre-existing immunity and decreased disease severity. Continuous evolution within the Omicron lineage raised concerns of potential increased transmissibility and/or disease severity. To address this, we evaluated the fitness and pathogenesis of contemporary Omicron variants XBB.1.5, XBB.1.16, EG.5.1, and JN.1 in the upper (URT) and lower respiratory tract (LRT). We compared in vivo infection in Syrian hamsters with infection in primary human nasal and lung epithelium cells and assessed differences in transmissibility, antigenicity, and innate immune activation. Omicron variants replicated efficiently in the URT but displayed limited pathology in the lungs compared to previous variants and failed to replicate in human lung organoids. JN.1 was attenuated in both URT and LRT compared to other Omicron variants and failed to transmit in the hamster model. Our data demonstrate that Omicron lineage evolution has favored increased fitness in the URT.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint received praise for its comprehensive analysis of Omicron variants and its implications for predicting SARS-CoV-2 evolution and prevention strategies. Reviewers appreciated the study's design and detailed findings but suggested improvements in the Discussion section, addressing physiological relevance and explaining observed paradoxes. The study was recognized as providing essential public health insights into the transmission and evolution of SARS-CoV-2.

Reviewer 1 (Jian Z…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Yuan S…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Review 1: "Evolution of Omicron Lineage Towards Increased Fitness in the Upper Respiratory Tract in the Absence of Severe Lung Pathology"
by Jian Zheng
  • Published on Aug 05, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Review 2: "Evolution of Omicron Lineage Towards Increased Fitness in the Upper Respiratory Tract in the Absence of Severe Lung Pathology"
by Yuan Shuofeng
  • Published on Aug 05, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
