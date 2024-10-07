Reviews of "Diagnostic Accuracy of Chest X-Ray Computer Aided Detection Software and Blood Biomarkers for Detection of Prevalent and Incident Tuberculosis in Household Contacts Followed up for 5 Years"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The preprint explores the efficacy of computer-aided detection (CAD) software in identifying prevalent tuberculosis (TB) with high diagnostic accuracy, outperforming traditional blood-based biomarkers. The findings suggest that CAD can detect TB cases that are missed in routine sputum testing, particularly in individuals who later test positive on follow-up. One key implication is that CAD-positive cases might benefit from additional sputum testing, as relying solely on CAD could lead to unnecessary treatment. Reviewer critiques emphasize the need for clearer definitions of the study's gold standard for AUC measurements and questioning why blood biomarkers were compared given their limited predictive value. Additionally, the study could improve by considering high-risk subgroups such as silica-exposed workers, whose CXR findings might mimic TB.

