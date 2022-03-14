Skip to main content
Physical Sciences and EngineeringRR\C19
Published on Apr 14, 2022DOI

Review of "Methodological Approach for Wastewater Based Epidemiological Studies for SARS-CoV-2"

Reviewers:Mohammed Hashem Stietiya (Bee'ah) | 📗📗📗📗

by Mohammed Hashem Stietiya
Published onApr 14, 2022
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Methodological Approach for Wastewater Based Epidemiological Studies for SARS-CoV-2
by Harishankar Kopperi, Athmakuri Tharak, Manupati Hemalatha, Uday Kiran, C. G. Gokulan, Rakesh K Mishra, and S Venkata Mohan
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractPost COVID-19 outbreak, wastewater-based epidemiology (WBE) studies as surveillance system is becoming an emerging interest due to its functional advantage as tool for early warning signal and to catalyze effective disease management strategies based on the community diagnosis. A comprehensive attempt was made in this study to define a methodological approach for conducting WBE studies in the framework of identifying/selection of surveillance sites, standardizing sampling policy, designing sampling protocols to improve sensitivity, adopting safety protocol, and interpreting the data. The methodology was applied to a community and studied its epidemiological status with reference to occurrence, persistence, and variation of SARS-CoV-2 genome load in wastewater system to understand the prevalence of infection. Hourly and daily grab samples were analyzed and compared with the composite samples over a surveillance window of 7 days. Based on the SARS-CoV-2 RNA copies/L, faeces shedding, and volume of sewage generated the infected individuals and the population who are in active phase in the studied community was estimated.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Since our solicitation of reviews, this preprint has been published in Environmental Technology & Innovation journal and the link to the published manuscript can be found here.

Reviewer 1 (Mohammed Hashem Stietiya) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the review, click the link below.

Connections
1 of 1
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Methodological Approach for Wastewater Based Epidemiological Studies for SARS-CoV-2"
by Mohammed Hashem Stietiya
  • Published on Apr 14, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
