Review of "Methodological Approach for Wastewater Based Epidemiological Studies for SARS-CoV-2"

Description
AbstractPost COVID-19 outbreak, wastewater-based epidemiology (WBE) studies as surveillance system is becoming an emerging interest due to its functional advantage as tool for early warning signal and to catalyze effective disease management strategies based on the community diagnosis. A comprehensive attempt was made in this study to define a methodological approach for conducting WBE studies in the framework of identifying/selection of surveillance sites, standardizing sampling policy, designing sampling protocols to improve sensitivity, adopting safety protocol, and interpreting the data. The methodology was applied to a community and studied its epidemiological status with reference to occurrence, persistence, and variation of SARS-CoV-2 genome load in wastewater system to understand the prevalence of infection. Hourly and daily grab samples were analyzed and compared with the composite samples over a surveillance window of 7 days. Based on the SARS-CoV-2 RNA copies/L, faeces shedding, and volume of sewage generated the infected individuals and the population who are in active phase in the studied community was estimated.