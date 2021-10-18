Skip to main content
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Nov 18, 2021DOI

Review for "Generation and transmission of inter-lineage recombinants in the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic"

Graziano Pesole & Matteo Chiara (University of Bari) 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Graziano Pesole and Matteo Chiara
Published onNov 18, 2021
This Pub is a Review of
Generation and transmission of inter-lineage recombinants in the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic
by Ben Jackson, Maciej F Boni, Matthew J Bull, Amy Colleran, Rachel M Colquhoun, Alistair Darby, Sam Haldenby, Verity Hill, Anita Lucaci, John T McCrone, Samuel Nicholls, Áine O'Toole, Nicole Pacchiarini, Radoslaw Poplawski, Emily Scher, Flora Todd, Hermione Webster, Mark Whitehead, Claudia Wierzbicki, Nicholas J Loman, Thomas R Connor, David L Robertson, Oliver L Pybus, Andrew Rambaut, and undefined undefined
Description

We present evidence for multiple independent origins of recombinant SARS-CoV-2 viruses sampled from late 2020 and early 2021 in the United Kingdom. Their genomes carry single nucleotide polymorphisms and deletions that are characteristic of the B.1.1.7 variant of concern, but lack the full complement of lineage-defining mutations. Instead, the remainder of their genomes share contiguous genetic variation with non-B.1.1.7 viruses circulating in the same geographic area at the same time as the recombinants. In four instances there was evidence for onward transmission of a recombinant-origin virus, including one transmission cluster of 45 sequenced cases over the course of two months. The inferred genomic locations of recombination breakpoints suggest that every community-transmitted recombinant virus inherited its spike region from a B.1.1.7 parental virus, consistent with a transmission advantage for B.1.1.7's set of mutations.

Since our solicitation of reviews, this preprint has been published in Cell journal and the link to the published manuscript can be found here.

Reviewers: Graziano Pesole, Matteo Chiara

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint analyzes all complete UK SARS-CoV-2 genomes that were from the B.1.1.7 lineage to identify putative SARS-CoV-2 recombinant viruses. The reviewer deems the data as potentially informative but empathizes limitations in the methodological protocol.

Reviewer 1 (Graziano Pesole and Matteo Chiara) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Generation and transmission of inter-lineage recombinants in the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic"
by Graziano Pesole and Matteo Chiara
  • Published on Oct 18, 2021
Description

This preprint analyzes all complete UK SARS-CoV-2 genomes that were from the B.1.1.7 lineage to identify putative SARS-CoV-2 recombinant viruses. The reviewer deems the data as potentially informative but empathize limitations in methodological protocol.

