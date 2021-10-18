Review for "Generation and transmission of inter-lineage recombinants in the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic"

Since our solicitation of reviews, this preprint has been published in Cell journal and the link to the published manuscript can be found here.

Reviewers: Graziano Pesole, Matteo Chiara

Summary of Reviews: This preprint analyzes all complete UK SARS-CoV-2 genomes that were from the B.1.1.7 lineage to identify putative SARS-CoV-2 recombinant viruses. The reviewer deems the data as potentially informative but empathizes limitations in the methodological protocol.

Reviewer 1 (Graziano Pesole and Matteo Chiara) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

