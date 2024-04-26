Review 2: "Antiretroviral Therapy Retention, Adherence, and Clinical Outcomes among Postpartum Women with HIV in Nigeria"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review: HIV care retention and adherence postpartum is important for maternal and child health, and these findings show that many women manage their HIV care disease very well postpartum, but there are key characteristics that can help to identify those who are at risk of disengagement from care, and these women need to be targeted with supplemental support to ensure good health outcomes.

This paper is very well written and the authors conducted a solid analysis of a large retrospective dataset of HIV care parameters among HIV+ pregnant women through 24 months post partum.

The authors conclusions and inferences from the findings were appropriate, and also thoughtful regarding the approach to handling the missing data that was present-- both in terms of how this was handled analytically and in the discussion of implications.

This reviewer is comfortable with recommending that the paper be published as is.