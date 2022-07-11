Review 2: "Impact of Pre-Existing Chronic Viral Infection and Reactivation on the Development of Long COVID"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

There is a lot of interest at present in the potential role of Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) in long Covid. The issues are whether increased immune responses to EBV found in some patients are coincidental or significant and whether they are part of the mechanism of the long Covid symptoms or just a bystander effect of generally altered immune disfunction in long Covid patients.

This paper discusses these points and presents a good, clear analysis of 294 patients with ongoing long Covid symptoms 4 months after SARS-CoV-2 infection. The conclusion is that there is evidence for increased antibodies to EBV EA-D in some long Covid patients but also that EBV reactivation is not a pre-requisite for long Covid. Since long Covid symptoms are likely to have heterogeneous causes and mechanisms this is a reasonable conclusion and the authors correctly state that interventional studies will be required to determine the contribution of EBV reactivation to long Covid.

Although descriptive, this is a well presented, valuable and worthwhile study.

Minor points to be addressed: