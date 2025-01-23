Skip to main content
Review 4: "MultiSeq-AMR: A Modular Amplicon-Sequencing Workflow for Rapid Detection of Bloodstream Infection and Antimicrobial Resistance Markers"

Reviewers acknowledge the potential of MultiSeq-AMR for rapid diagnosis but highlight limitations, including small sample sizes, insufficient validation of all AMR primer pools, concerns about primer specificity and false positives and its clinical relevance.

by Yu Xia
Published onFeb 23, 2025
MultiSeq-AMR: A modular amplicon-sequencing workflow for rapid detection of bloodstream infection and antimicrobial resistance markers
by Mohammad Saiful Islam Sajib, Katarina Oravcova, Kirstyn Brunker, Paul Everest, Ma Jowina H. Galarion, Manuel Fuentes, Catherine Wilson, Michael E. Murphy, and Taya Forde
  • Published on Oct 27, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract Bloodstream infections (BSI) represent a significant global health challenge, and traditional diagnostic methods are suboptimal for timely guiding targeted antibiotic therapy. We introduce MultiSeq-AMR, an ultra-fast amplicon sequencing workflow to identify bacterial and fungal species, and a comprehensive set of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) genes (n = 91) for BSI diagnosis. We initially benchmarked MultiSeq-AMR using DNA from 21 bacterial and fungal isolates and accurately identified 100% species and 99.4% AMR genes. Further validation with 33 BACT/ALERT positive samples from suspected BSI cases revealed 100% accuracy for pathogen identification with mono-bacterial samples, with 97.4% categorical agreement (CA) for AMR gene prediction. To accelerate diagnosis, 6-hour culture-enrichment combined with MultiSeq-AMR identified 11/13 species with 96% CA for AMR gene identification. MultiSeq-AMR holds promise for improving patient outcomes as species/AMR genes could be identified in under 5 hours of BACT/ALERT positivity, and potentially <11 hours of sample collection.

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review: While the manuscript presents an interesting approach to detecting pathogens and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in bloodstream infections (BSI), I have several concerns that need to be addressed to improve the relevance and reliability of the protocol.

  1. Specificity of the Protocol for BSI

    The authors establish an amplicon-based detection protocol for BSI, but I did not see how their design is specifically tailored to BSI. The choice of AMR genes and the pathogen primers appear to be general-purpose primers used for microbial 16S and 18S sequencing, and the AMR genes are selected based on the Resfinder database, which is not specific to BSI. This suggests that the protocol is a generalized method rather than a specialized protocol designed specifically for BSI.

  2. Lack of Direct Clinical Relevance

    Presence of AMR is determined by AMR primers with cutoffs on alignment length (>40%), while pathogen species is determined by 16S/18S primers with a cutoff on relative abundance > 25%. By design, the AMR amplicon cannot be linked to 16S/18S by nanopore long reads, which may make the results derived from this protocol lack direct relevance to clinical diagnosis. We do not know whether the detected AMR genes belong to the dominant pathogens. To improve reliability, a simple yet effective approach would be to analyze the abundance of AMR genes as well. Although this is feasible within the current framework, the authors have not implemented it . The reliability of such AMR abundance analysis based on amplicon sequencing analysis depends on the amplification efficiency of the designed primers for different genes. It is crucial that these primers do not alter the original proportions of these genes in the sample. This can be easily verified using known concentration standards in mixed amplification experiments or by comparing mock sample amplification results with metagenomic sequencing results. However, the authors didn't work on this type of validation, indicating a lack of consideration in the protocol design.

  3. Reliability of Abundance Cutoff for pathogen detection

    The authors claim a reasonable abundance cutoff of > 25% for pathogen detection, but they do not provide analysis on how this determination was made (line 248 states "data not shown"). It seems arbitrary, and the number of samples tested in this work is insufficient to validate its applicability in real clinical samples. This is evident from the failure to detect two spike-in pathogens in two samples with sheep matrix. In the reviewer's opion, the cutoff should be adaptive and thereby dynamic among samples with different community compositions rather than a fixed cutoff for all samples. A number like the median abundance or abundance of the top 25th percentile of the community should be a better solution.

  4. Writing Style and Presentation

    The section detailing how the protocol is set up and run is the core information of this protocol study and should be presented in the results section, not just in the methods session.

