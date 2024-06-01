Review 2: "Accuracy of Lung and Abdominal Ultrasound for Tuberculosis Diagnosis: A Prospective Cohort Study from India"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review: In this manuscript, the authors evaluate the utility of lung and abdominal ultrasound as diagnostic tools for tuberculosis in non-HIV-infected persons in India. They conclude that POCUS does not meet criteria for a standalone diagnostic test.

Point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) has gained prominence as a valuable tool in a variety of clinical settings, and a robust body of literature supports its use in the diagnosis of pneumonia, particularly in children. The technology offers several advantages over chest radiography, including portability, ease of use, lack of radiation exposure, cost, and availability in a variety of settings. However, its use to determine specific etiologies of lung infections (e.g. tuberculosis), has not been well studied. The authors of the study under review examined a prospective cohort in India consisting of 541 patients, nearly all HIV-negative, to determine the overall accuracy of POCUS as a diagnostic modality, comparing it to chest radiography and using mycobacterial culture and PCR as the diagnostic reference standard. They found that sensitivity and specificity of ultrasound were modest (51% and 70%, respectively.

The study was carefully done, and the data were rigorously and properly analyzed. In many ways, the findings are not altogether surprising, as parenchymal infiltrates and consolidation are hallmarks of pulmonary infections generally and are not specific to TB. The finding that large apical consolidations detected by ultrasound were more specific (specificity 86%) makes sense, but the sensitivity of this finding was quite low (22%).

There are some important limitations to the study. India in general is a high prevalence country for TB, and the results obtained might not be applicable or reflective of an experience in other settings. It might have been helpful for the authors to have included in their discussion a Bayesian analysis (likelihood ratios, positive/negative predictive values, etc.) that would give the reader a better sense of the utility of the test in settings with different prior probabilities of a TB diagnosis. Similarly, the study was largely carried out at referral hospitals, and the results also for that reason might not be applicable in more primary care settings.

Overall, this is a valuable contribution to the literature and highlights some of the potential strengths of POCUS in the diagnosis of TB as well as the current limitations that make it inadequate as a standalone test for routine clinical use.