Medical SciencesRR\C19
Reviews of "Sensitivity of SARS-CoV-2 antigen-detecting rapid tests for Omicron variant"

Reviewers: Julian Tang (University of Leicester) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Monika Klimek-Tulwin (Medical University of Lublin) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Julian Tang and Monika Klimek-Tulwin
Published onMar 03, 2022
Reviews of "Sensitivity of SARS-CoV-2 antigen-detecting rapid tests for Omicron variant"
Sensitivity of SARS-CoV-2 antigen-detecting rapid tests for Omicron variant
by Meriem Bekliz, Francisco Perez-Rodriguez, Olha Puhach, Kenneth Adea, Stéfane Marques Melancia, Stephanie Baggio, Anna-Rita Corvaglia, Frédérique Jacquerioz-Bausch, Catia Alvarez, Manel Essaidi-Laziosi, Camille Escadafal, Laurent Kaiser, and Isabella Eckerle
  • dx.doi.org
AbstractBackgroundThe emergence of each novel SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs) requires investigation of its potential impact on the performance of diagnostic tests in use, including Antigen-detecting rapid diagnostic tests (Ag-RDT). Although anecdotal reports have been circulating that the newly emerged Omicron variant is in principle detectable by Ag-RDTs, few data on sensitivity are available.MethodsWe have performed 1) analytical sensitivity testing with cultured virus in eight Ag-RDTs and 2) retrospective testing in duplicates with clinical samples from vaccinated individuals with Omicron (n=18) or Delta (n=17) breakthrough infection on seven Ag-RDTs.FindingsOverall, we have found large heterogenicity between Ag-RDTs for detecting Omicron. When using cultured virus, we observed a trend towards lower sensitivity for Omicron detection compared to earlier circulating SARS-CoV-2 and the other VOCs. When comparing performance for Delta and Omicron in a comparable set of clinical samples in seven Ag-RDTs, 124/252 (49.2%) of all test performed showed a positive result for Omicron compared to 156/238 (65.6%) for Delta samples. Sensitivity for both Omicron and Delta between Ag-RDTs was highly variable. Four out of seven Ag-RDTs showed significantly lower sensitivity (p<0.001) to detect Omicron when compared to Delta while three had comparable sensitivity to Delta.InterpretationSensitivity for detecting Omicron is highly variable between Ag-RDTs, necessitating a careful consideration when using these tests to guide infection prevention measures. While analytical and retrospective testing may be a proxy and timely solution to generate performance data, it is not a replacement for clinical evaluations which are urgently needed. Biological and technical reasons for detection failure by some Ag-RDTs need to be further investigated.FundingThis work was supported by the Swiss National Science Foundation (grant numbers 196383, 196644 and 198412), the Fondation Ancrage Bienfaisance du Groupe Pictet, the Fondation Privée des Hôpiteaux Universitaires de Genève and FIND, the global alliance for diagnostics.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint evaluates the sensitivity of various antigen-based COVID-19 diagnostic kits and found variable sensitivity for patients infected with the Omicron variant-of-concern. Reviewers deemed this study potentially informative, pointing out limitations with frozen samples.

Reviewer 1 (Julian Tang) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Monika Klimek-Tulwin) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Sensitivity of SARS-CoV-2 antigen-detecting rapid tests for Omicron variant"
Review 1: "Sensitivity of SARS-CoV-2 antigen-detecting rapid tests for Omicron variant"
by Julian Tang
  Published on Mar 03, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
This preprint evaluates the sensitivity of various antigen-based COVID-19 diagnostic kits and found variable sensitivity for patients infected with the Omicron variant-of-concern. Reviewers deemed this study potentially informative, pointing out limitations with frozen samples.

Review 2: "Sensitivity of SARS-CoV-2 antigen-detecting rapid tests for Omicron variant"
Review 2: "Sensitivity of SARS-CoV-2 antigen-detecting rapid tests for Omicron variant"
by Monika Klimek-Tulwin
  Published on Mar 03, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
This preprint evaluates the sensitivity of various antigen-based COVID-19 diagnostic kits and found variable sensitivity for patients infected with the Omicron variant-of-concern. Reviewers deemed this study potentially informative, pointing out limitations with frozen samples.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
