Review 2: "IL-6 and IL-10 as predictors of disease severity in COVID 19 patients: Results from Meta-analysis and Regression"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

***************************************

Review:

This study aimed to establish a link between induced and COVID-19 disease severeness and the cytokines levels as predictors for prognosis and clinical treatment. The authors revealed that IL-6 and IL-10 out of 13 investigated cytokines showed good accuracy of 92%, considerably higher than the accuracy of individual covariates reported in the literature.

The importance of the study is linked to the use of such a simple panel with only two cytokine markers as diagnostic predictors for high-risk patients with COVID-19.

The study claims are justified very well by the data and analytical methods employed. There is little question of the results and conclusions of the study mirror the hypothesis of the aim of the research. The main conclusions of the study are conclusive and unreservedly valuable.

The study provides sufficient evidence of its capacity for its central claims, with an option for future reviews.

The findings contribute to broader research understandings regarding the cytokine storm in COVID-19. The evidence and arguments presented support advancement of COVID-19 understanding within society. The manuscript cites current literature and discuss limitations. This paper will impact the current understanding and can influence the implementation of policy and therapy protocols. The authors pay attention to ethics, diversity, and inclusion; they adequately discussed the results from different angles. It is well-structured and well-written, with an ability to speak to key audiences.



I strongly recommend the paper for publishing.