Humanities and Social SciencesRR\C19
Published on Sep 02, 2020DOI

Reviews of "Reopening universities during the COVID-19 pandemic: A testing strategy to minimize active cases and delay outbreaks"

Reviewers: Dominique Gibert (Lyon 1 University) | 📒📒📒 ◻️ ◻️ • Mohak Gupta, Rishika Mohanta (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) | 📒📒📒 ◻️ ◻️ • Arthur Reingold (UC Berkeley) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • Alalli Mériem (SAU-SAMU-SMUR) | 📒📒📒 ◻️ ◻️

by Dominique Gibert, Mohak Gupta, Rishika Mohanta, Arthur Reingold, and Alalli Mériem
Published onSep 02, 2020
Reviews of "Reopening universities during the COVID-19 pandemic: A testing strategy to minimize active cases and delay outbreaks"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Reopening universities during the COVID-19 pandemic: A testing strategy to minimize active cases and delay outbreaks
by Lior Rennert, Corey Andrew Kalbaugh, Lu Shi, and Christopher McMahan
  • Published on Jul 07, 2020
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: Pre-entry screening of students entering universities for COVID-19 may help limit the spread of COVID-19, but further analysis is warranted to know the true impact. The modeling is too simple for a complex situation, and should take into account other critical factors.

Reviewer 1 (Dominique Gibert) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Mohak Gupta, Rishika Mohanta) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 3 (Arthur Reingold) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 4 (Alalli Mériem) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 3: "Reopening universities during the COVID-19 pandemic: A testing strategy to minimize active cases and delay outbreaks"
Review 3: "Reopening universities during the COVID-19 pandemic: A testing strategy to minimize active cases and delay outbreaks"
by Arthur Reingold
  • Published on Sep 02, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Reopening universities during the COVID-19 pandemic: A testing strategy to minimize active cases and delay outbreaks"
Review 2: "Reopening universities during the COVID-19 pandemic: A testing strategy to minimize active cases and delay outbreaks"
by Mohak Gupta and Rishika Mohanta
  • Published on Sep 02, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Reopening universities during the COVID-19 pandemic: A testing strategy to minimize active cases and delay outbreaks"
Review 1: "Reopening universities during the COVID-19 pandemic: A testing strategy to minimize active cases and delay outbreaks"
by Dominique Gibert
  • Published on Sep 02, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 4: "Reopening universities during the COVID-19 pandemic: A testing strategy to minimize active cases and delay outbreaks."
Review 4: "Reopening universities during the COVID-19 pandemic: A testing strategy to minimize active cases and delay outbreaks."
by Allali Mériem
  • Published on Sep 22, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

