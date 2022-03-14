Review 1: "Assessing the Mortality Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic in Florida State Prisons"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

***************************************

Review:

This study is methodologically rigorous and transparent; attentive to potential sources of bias; and of immediate importance to activists, advocates, and policymakers. The study’s claims are well-supported by the methods and data. A detailed elaboration of the methods and methodological decisions increases confidence in the results and conclusions drawn from them, as well as the potential for replicability and reliability.

I have two comments on interpretational matters: First, in the fourth paragraph of the introduction, I would not characterize the 10% decrease in US prison populations as striking, but rather as modest, given that far more dramatic reductions were the obvious life-saving policy response to the pandemic.

Second, in the fifth paragraph of the discussion: Higher prevalence of preexisting conditions among incarcerated people is a reason why particular people may have died from uncontrolled exposure to COVID-19. Uncontrolled exposure to COVID-10—not preexisting conditions—is a reason for excess deaths due to COVID-19 in Florida state prisons.

Finally, the authors might provide a description of the UCLA Law COVID-19 Behind Bars Data Project design and methodology, in addition to institutional review board determinations.



