Review 2: "Viral Proteins Activate PARIS-Mediated tRNA Degradation and Viral tRNAs Rescue Infection"

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

In this manuscript, the Isaev, Wiedenheft and Bikard groups have characterized the activity of the recently discovered PARIS bacterial immune system. They find that the Paris immune system encodes two proteins AriA and AriB, which form a large, oligomeric complex. This AriA6B3 complex is the inactive state, and recognition of the phage Ocr protein triggers AriB release and activation. AriB is a nuclease that degrades host tRNA to induce translational shutdown and abortive infection, but this defense can be overcome by phage-encoded mutant tRNA that resist AriB nuclease activity.

Overall, this is a very strong manuscript. The combination of cryo-EM structures with functional data provides compelling evidence for the Paris mechanism and will be of great interest to the expanding bacterial immunity field.

If the authors could address the following points, the manuscript would be strengthened further: