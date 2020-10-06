Reviews of "Short-term effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on suicidal ideation: A prospective cohort study"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This is a potentially informative study about changes in rates of suicidal ideation during the pandemic, however reviewers raised concerns about the validity of the methods, statistical approaches used as well as cohort attrition rates.

Reviewer 1 (Traolach Brugha) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Chang Shu-Sen) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.