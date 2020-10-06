Skip to main content
Reviews of "Short-term effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on suicidal ideation: A prospective cohort study"

Reviewers: Traolach Brugha (University of Leicester) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • Chang Shu-Sen (National Taiwan University) | 📒📒📒 ◻️ ◻️

by Traolach Brugha and Chang Shu-Sen
Published onNov 06, 2020
Reviews of "Short-term effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on suicidal ideation: A prospective cohort study"
Short-term effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on suicidal ideation: A prospective cohort study
by Hajime Sueki and Michiko Ueda
Background: Few studies have examined the effect of pandemics on suicide-related outcomes. Aims: We examined whether suicidal ideation levels among the general population changed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic by tracking individuals between January and April 2020. Method: We used a prospective observational longitudinal design (n = 6,683) to conduct online surveys of the general adult population in Japan before (baseline) and during the pandemic (follow-up). Results: Suicidal ideation levels were significantly lower during than before the pandemic; however, the effect size was small (r = .07). Participants who were younger, with unstable employment, without children, with low income, and receiving psychiatric care were more likely to have higher suicidal ideation levels during the pandemic. Limitations: The dropout rate may have affected the results. COVID-19 cases and deaths in Japan were relatively lower than in other developed countries. Conclusion: Although the short-term impact of COVID-19 on suicidal ideation is limited, relatively young and economically vulnerable individuals are more likely to show exacerbated suicidal ideation during the pandemic.

Summary of Reviews: This is a potentially informative study about changes in rates of suicidal ideation during the pandemic, however reviewers raised concerns about the validity of the methods, statistical approaches used as well as cohort attrition rates.

Reviewer 1 (Traolach Brugha) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Chang Shu-Sen) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

