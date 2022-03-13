Skip to main content
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Apr 13, 2022DOI

Review of "Improved COVID-19 Serology Test Performance by Integrating Multiple Lateral Flow Assays using Machine Learning"

Reviewers: Kevin Nichols and Courosh Mehanian (Global Health Labs) 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Kevin Nichols and Courosh Mehanian
Improved COVID-19 Serology Test Performance by Integrating Multiple Lateral Flow Assays using Machine Learning
by Cody T. Mowery, Alexander Marson, Yun S. Song, and Chun Jimmie Ye
AbstractMitigating transmission of SARS-CoV-2 has been complicated by the inaccessibility and, in some cases, inadequacy of testing options to detect present or past infection. Immunochromatographic lateral flow assays (LFAs) are a cheap and scalable modality for tracking viral transmission by testing for serological immunity, though systematic evaluations have revealed the low performance of some SARS-CoV-2 LFAs. Here, we re-analyzed existing data to present a proof-of-principle machine learning framework that may be used to inform the pairing of LFAs to achieve superior classification performance while enabling tunable False Positive Rates optimized for the estimated seroprevalence of the population being tested.

Reviewer 1 (Kevin Nichols and Courosh Mehanian ) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

A Supplement to this Pub
  • Published on Apr 13, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Reviewers: Kevin Nichols, Courosh Mehanian (Global Health Labs) 📒📒📒◻️◻️

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
