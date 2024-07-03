Skip to main content
Public Health
Published on Aug 03, 2024DOI

Review of "Cognitive Effects of Toxoplasma and CMV Infections: A Cross-Sectional Study of 557 Young Adults Considering Modulation by Sex and Rh Factor"

Reviewers: P Gajewski (iFADO) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Patrick Gajewski
Published onAug 03, 2024
This Pub is a Review of
Cognitive Effects of Toxoplasma and CMV Infections: A Cross-Sectional Study of 557 Young Adults Considering Modulation by Sex and Rh Factor
by Jaroslav Flegr, Veronika Chvátalová, Lenka Příplatová, Petr Tureček, Petr Kodym, Blanka Šebánková, and Šárka Kaňková
  • Published on Mar 04, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract One-third of humanity harbors a lifelong infection with Toxoplasma gondii. This parasite undergoes sexual reproduction in cats and asexual reproduction in any warm-blooded intermediate hosts. The cycle progresses as cats ingest these hosts, containing the parasite’s tissue cysts. Such infections can alter behaviors in both animals and humans, potentially increasing predation risk by felines—usually seen as parasite-induced manipulations. This study aims to delineate toxoplasmosis’s effects on cognitive abilities and compare these to the effects of human cytomegalovirus (CMV), which also infects the brain but is not spread through predation. We evaluated the cognitive performance of 557 students, who had been examined for Toxoplasma and CMV infections, using intelligence, memory, and psychomotor tests. Results indicated cognitive impairments in seropositive individuals for both pathogens, with variations in cognitive impact related to sex and Rh factor. Specifically, Toxoplasma was associated with lower IQ in men, whereas CMV predominantly with worse women’s memory and reaction speeds. Analysis of antibody concentrations hinted that certain Toxoplasma-associated cognitive detriments may wane (impaired intelligence) or worsen (impaired reaction times) over time following infection. The findings imply that cognitive impairments from both neurotropic pathogens are likely due to pathological changes in the brain rather than direct manipulative actions by the parasites.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The reviewer finds the study on toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus (CMV), and cognitive functions in young adults novel and well-conceived but highlights the need for more relevant literature in the introduction and more explicit reporting of IgG antibody concentrations. They suggest methodological improvements, particularly in visualizations and addressing the speed-accuracy tradeoff in action control tasks. They call for a detailed explanation of the relationship between antibody concentrations and cognitive changes, advocating for a longitudinal study design to confirm hypotheses.

Reviewer 1 (Patrick G…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

Connections
1 of 1
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Cognitive Effects of Toxoplasma and CMV Infections: A Cross-Sectional Study of 557 Young Adults Considering Modulation by Sex and Rh Factor"
by Patrick Gajewski
  • Published on Aug 03, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

The reviewer calls for a detailed explanation of the relationship between antibody concentrations and cognitive changes, advocating for a longitudinal study design to confirm hypotheses.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
