Review of "Cognitive Effects of Toxoplasma and CMV Infections: A Cross-Sectional Study of 557 Young Adults Considering Modulation by Sex and Rh Factor"

Summary of Reviews: The reviewer finds the study on toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus (CMV), and cognitive functions in young adults novel and well-conceived but highlights the need for more relevant literature in the introduction and more explicit reporting of IgG antibody concentrations. They suggest methodological improvements, particularly in visualizations and addressing the speed-accuracy tradeoff in action control tasks. They call for a detailed explanation of the relationship between antibody concentrations and cognitive changes, advocating for a longitudinal study design to confirm hypotheses.

Reviewer 1 (Patrick G…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

