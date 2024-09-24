Reviews of "The Returns to Skills During the Pandemic: Experimental Evidence from Uganda"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The paper titled "The Returns to Skills During the Pandemic: Experimental Evidence from Uganda" investigates how vocational training affected the resilience of skilled and unskilled workers in Uganda during the COVID-19 pandemic. The study is based on a long-term randomized control trial (RCT) that began in 2013. It finds that while skilled workers experienced more severe job losses during the lockdowns, they recovered faster and maintained higher cumulative earnings and employment rates than unskilled workers. The reviewers praise the study’s insights into labor and demand dynamics. However, they make remarks on the descriptive nature of the study, pointing out that differences in pre-pandemic firm characteristics may limit the causal interpretation of the findings. They also suggest that the study could further explore the impact of certifiable skills on job mobility during the pandemic.

