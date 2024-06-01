Review of "SARS-CoV-2 Infects Neurons, Astrocytes, Choroid Plexus Epithelial Cells and Pericytes of the Human Central Nervous System"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The reviewer found the study potentially informative, addressing the important question of neural cell tropism for various SARS-CoV-2 strains. However, they noted that the manuscript lacks critical information and the claims are not fully supported by the presented results. Major concerns included the need for quantification data, proper statistical analysis, and more appropriate data presentation to support the authors' conclusions. The reviewer suggested that with major and minor revisions, including more detailed methods and better labeling of images, the manuscript could be improved. They emphasized the study's potential importance in understanding neurological complications post-COVID-19, but stressed that in its current form, the data do not fully support the authors' claims.

Reviewer 1 (Yashika K…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

