Review 2: "Single-cell RNA sequencing highlights a reduced function of natural killer and cytotoxic T cell in recovered COVID-19 pregnant women"

Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

The manuscript titled ‘Single-cell RNA sequencing highlights a reduced function of one natural killer and cytotoxic T cell in recovered COVID-19 pregnant women’ by Abd Aziz et al., is potentially informative. The study profiled PBMC collected from pregnant women who are healthy, with acute SARS-CoV-2 infection, and convalescent expectant mothers. A number of findings reported here are in line with what is already known in the field— naïve CD4 lymphopenia, increase/loss of specific effector T cell subsets, and NK and myeloid cell activation—and add little to the current field.

Though the study uses a sample size of n=4 per group within infected/convalescent subjects, there is large variability in gestational age which could be the sole source of variability. For example, 2/4 of mothers in the acute infection group are at term, whereas 1/4 in the asymptomatic group are in their first trimester and 2/4 are in their second trimester. We know that the peripheral immune system changes significantly over the course of gestation—which the authors have highlighted as well—hence most of these findings are reliable if the sample cohort is larger and more homogeneous than the one presented.

Finally, while a large number of cells were profiled in the single-cell RNA-seq study, the analysis approach is not traditional or ideal. For example, the separation of T cell subsets is poor, and clustering as seen in the UMAP has not converged, hence identification of cell subsets is hard. Given these caveats, any reportage of scRNA-seq data is less reliable.