Review 2: "Sex Differences in Symptomatology and Immune Profiles of Long COVID"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review: The manuscript presents an exploratory, comprehensive study aimed at understanding the sex-based differences in symptomatology and immune profiles among individuals with Long COVID, highlighting the complex interplay between immune responses and hormone levels. The research team, leveraging a dataset from 165 participants, utilized machine learning approaches with extensive immune-endocrine profiling to study these differences. The authors observed that women with Long COVID have a higher symptom burden and demonstrated distinct immune signatures characterized by exhausted T cells and higher reactivity to latent herpesviruses. On the other hand, men with long COVID displayed different immunological profiles, with lower levels of monocytes and dendritic cells and higher levels of NK cells and certain plasma cytokines. This study stands out for its in-depth data analysis and the observation of the correlation between lower testosterone levels to a higher symptom burden across sexes, which may be a stronger predictor of the severity of Long COVID symptoms rather than simply biological sex. This suggests the potential of personalized hormone-based treatments to manage such disease complex.

Overall, the paper’s conclusions are well-substantiated by the experimental and data analysis result, and the scientific rigor is high. The authors have well-described their methodology, from participant selection and data collection to statistical analysis. The use of a well-defined cohort, along with the exclusion criteria to mitigate confounding factors, strengthens the study's validity. Furthermore, the application of machine learning to analyze the immune-endocrine profiles adds novelty to the research. Some of the minor review comments are provided below:

Details on Machine Learning Models: The rationale of using machine learning models (PLS-DA) rather than conventional statistical regression in analyzing complex, high-dimensional immune-endocrine profiles were not well-articulated. Greater details on how the models were employed (e.g., model parameters, validation methods) and data handling would enhance the manuscript's transparency and reproducibility. Broader Implications: The manuscript could benefit from a discussion on the broader implications of the findings, particularly in relation to how these findings like testosterone levels might influence current treatment protocols for Long COVID, and what future clinical study or trail might be helpful to explore therapeutic interventions based on sex-specific immune differences.

The key take-home message for this paper is that the authors found testosterone levels, rather than simply biological sex, may be a stronger predictor of the severity of Long COVID symptoms, suggesting the potential of personalized hormone-based treatments to manage this disease complex.