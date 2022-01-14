Reviews of "SARS-CoV-2 spike protein as a bacterial lipopolysaccharide delivery system in an overzealous inflammatory cascade"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint explores binding of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein with lipopolysaccharide (LPS), and its role in increased inflammatory response. Reviewers find presented evidence reliable, while exercising caution with presented generalizations regarding use of drugs blocking TLR4-LPS binding as potential COVID treatment.

Reviewer 1 (Chiranjib Chakraborty) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Peter A Ward) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

