Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Feb 14, 2022DOI

Reviews of "SARS-CoV-2 spike protein as a bacterial lipopolysaccharide delivery system in an overzealous inflammatory cascade"

Reviewers: Chiranjib Chakraborty | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Peter A Ward (University of Michigan) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Chiranjib Chakraborty and Peter A Ward
Published onFeb 14, 2022
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
by Firdaus Samsudin, Palur Raghuvamsi, Ganna Petruk, Manoj Puthia, Jitka Petrlova, Paul MacAry, Ganesh S. Anand, Artur Schmidtchen, and Peter J. Bond
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractAccumulating evidence indicates a potential role for bacterial lipopolysaccharide (LPS) in the overactivation of the immune response during SARS-CoV-2 infection. LPS is recognised by Toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4) in innate immunity. Here, we showed that LPS binds to multiple hydrophobic pockets spanning both the S1 and S2 subunits of the SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein. LPS binds to the S2 pocket with a lower affinity compared to S1, suggesting its possible role as an intermediate in the TLR4 cascade. Congruently, nuclear factor-kappa B (NF-κB) activation in vitro is strongly boosted by S2. In vivo, however, a boosting effect is observed for both S1 and S2, with the former potentially facilitated by proteolysis. Collectively, our study suggests the S protein may act as a delivery system for LPS in host innate immune pathways. The LPS binding pockets are highly conserved across different SARS-CoV-2 variants and therefore represent potential therapeutic targets.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint explores binding of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein with lipopolysaccharide (LPS), and its role in increased inflammatory response. Reviewers find presented evidence reliable, while exercising caution with presented generalizations regarding use of drugs blocking TLR4-LPS binding as potential COVID treatment.

Reviewer 1 (Chiranjib Chakraborty) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Peter A Ward) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "SARS-CoV-2 spike protein as a bacterial lipopolysaccharide delivery system in an overzealous inflammatory cascade"
by Chiranjib Chakraborty
  Published on Feb 14, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "SARS-CoV-2 spike protein as a bacterial lipopolysaccharide delivery system in an overzealous inflammatory cascade"
by Peter A Ward
  Published on Feb 14, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
