Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Medical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Oct 22, 2021DOI

Reviews of "Adverse reactions to BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in medical staffs with a history of allergy"

Reviewers: Kimberly Blumenthal (Massachusetts General Hospital) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • Tiago Azenha Rama (University Hospital Center of São João) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • Viktorija Erdeljic Turk (University of Zagreb) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

by Kimberly Blumenthal, Tiago Azenha Rama, and Viktorija Erdeljic Turk
Published onOct 22, 2021
Reviews of "Adverse reactions to BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in medical staffs with a history of allergy"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Adverse reactions to BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in medical staffs with a history of allergy
by Sumito Inoue, Akira Igarashi, Keita Morikane, Osamu Hachiya, Masafumi Watanabe, Seiji Kakehata, Shinya Sato, and Yoshiyuki Ueno
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractSevere acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19) vaccination is progressing globally. Several adverse reactions have been reported with vaccination against COVID-19. It is unknown whether adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccination are severe in individuals with allergies. We administered the COVID-19 vaccine to the medical staff at Yamagata University Hospital from March to August 2021. Subsequently, we conducted an online questionnaire-based survey to investigate the presence of allergy and adverse reactions after vaccination and examined the association between allergy and adverse reactions after immunization.Responses were collected from 1586 subjects after the first vaccination and 1306 subjects after the second administration of the BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. Adverse reactions included injection site pain, injection site swelling, fever, fatigue or malaise, headache, chills, nausea, muscle pain outside the injection site, and arthralgia. The frequency and severity of most adverse reactions were higher after the second vaccination compared to the first. The frequency of some adverse reactions and their severity were higher, and the duration of symptoms was longer in subjects with allergies than in subjects without allergies. Although several participants visited the emergency room for treatment after the first and second vaccinations, nobody was diagnosed with anaphylaxis.Given the serious consequence of COVID-19 and the reported high efficacy of this vaccine against this disease, we conclude that vaccination of allergic individuals is generally recommended.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study claims that although the frequency of adverse reactions was higher in individuals with a subjective history of allergy, vaccination is considered safe. Reviewers agree with the importance of the idea this paper addresses, but raise some key issues regarding its methods.

Reviewer 1 (Kimberly Blumenthal) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Tiago Azenha Rama) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 3 (Viktorija Erdeljic Turk) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.


Connections
1 of 3
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Adverse reactions to BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in medical staffs with a history of allergy"
Review 1: "Adverse reactions to BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in medical staffs with a history of allergy"
by Kimberly Blumenthal
  • Published on Oct 22, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This study claims that although the frequency of adverse reactions was higher in individuals with a subjective history of allergy, vaccination is considered safe. Reviewers agree with the importance of the idea this paper addresses but raise some key issues regarding its methods.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Adverse reactions to BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in medical staffs with a history of allergy"
Review 2: "Adverse reactions to BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in medical staffs with a history of allergy"
by Tiago Azenha Rama
  • Published on Oct 22, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This study claims that although the frequency of adverse reactions was higher in individuals with a subjective history of allergy, vaccination is considered safe. Reviewers agree with the importance of the idea this paper addresses but raise some key issues regarding its methods.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 3: "Adverse reactions to BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in medical staffs with a history of allergy"
Review 3: "Adverse reactions to BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in medical staffs with a history of allergy"
by Viktorija Erdeljic Turk
  • Published on Oct 22, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This study claims that although the frequency of adverse reactions was higher in individuals with a subjective history of allergy, vaccination is considered safe. Reviewers agree with the importance of the idea this paper addresses but raise some key issues regarding its methods.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with