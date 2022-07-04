Review 2: "Covid-19 Vaccination and Menstrual Cycle Length in the Apple Women’s Health Study"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review:

This well written manuscript addresses an important public health issue. The methodologies used are appropriate and conclusions backed by data. The strengths of the study include its large sample size and longitudinal design, including retrospective and prospective data collection. There is appropriate limitation of selection and recall bias. There is appropriate consideration of covariates with one exception (detailed below). The authors set out to examine the impact of vaccination of menstrual cycle length and appropriately use FIGO AUB parameters for cycle frequency.

The major limitation of the data is lack of adjustment or record of COVID-19 infection, which is known to affect menstruation. Authors mention this at the end of their discussion but should include appropriate references to fully discuss this limitation. In addition, I would recommend use of menstrual ‘frequency’ in place of ‘length’, which is open to misinterpretation as ‘duration’. This will standardise menstrual terminology and increase the clarity of the manuscript. It is disappointing that the authors could not assess other menstrual parameters, including duration, regularity or volume. This is understandable but I would recommend that this is stated in the introduction.

This manuscript confirms findings previously published, some of which are mentioned in the discussion. I would recommend updating the discussion with recent publications, including DOI: 10.1089/jwh.2022.0097, DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0258314, doi.org/10.3389/frph.2022.952976, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.abm7201. The authors appropriately state strengths and limitations of their work and highlight the more novel finding of menstrual cycle timing of vaccination and impact on frequency. The manuscript is well written, clear and accurately presented. Ethics and equality and diversity issues are adequately discussed.



